Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Opt To Bowl Against Australia In Series Decider

Level 1-1, Pakistan and Australia clash in the third and deciding ODI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Follow live cricket score of PAK vs AUS. 

Australia last lost a bilateral multi-game ODI series vs Pakistan in 2002. Follow PAK vs AUS live.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 3:04 pm

The Pakistan vs Australia three-match ODI series could not have asked for a better finish. Australia won the opener by 88 runs and Pakistan bounced back to win the second by six wickets and force Saturday's decider. Given the form their batsmen are in, Pakistan will be buoyant and a series win will help their qualification for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. Australia, of course, will want to win the ODI series after winning the Test series 1-0. Follow live cricket score of PAK vs AUS.

(LIVE SCORECARD | SA vs BAN LIVE | IPL 2022)

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 3:04 PM

    Pakistan To Bowl First

    Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and unsurprisingly, he has opted to bowl first. 

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 2:45 PM

    Toss In 15 Minutes

    In around 15 minutes, both Aaron Finch and Babar Azam will be out for the toss. The winning captain is likely to bowl first. This is because the surface of Gaddafi Stadium gives some additional help to batting under the lights and the arrival of dew makes chasing futher easy.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 1:59 PM

     PAK vs AUS LIVE STREAMING 

    The blockbuster Pakistan vs Australia third and deciding ODI can be seen LIVE in India from 3:30 PM. Here are the details

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 1:58 PM

    Likely XIs

    Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Zahid Mahmood, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

    Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Travis Head, 3 Ben McDermott, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Mitchell Swepson

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 1:56 PM

    AUS LOOK STRONG

    Australia are missing all-format players like Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith but they have enough in their tank. In the second ODI, Travis Head (89) missed out on his second successive century while Marnus Labuschagne (59) and Marcus Stoinis (49) also played cameos to set up another challenging total for Pakistan after Australia had defended 313-7 in the first game of the three-match series.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 1:52 PM

    IN-FORM BABAR, INAM

    Pakistan have all the reason to believe they can win the series. Captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq smashed powerful centuries on Thursday. This (349 for four wickets) was Pakistan's biggest ever successful run-chase in an ODI. The emphatic win on Thursday broke Pakistan’s 10-match losing streak against Australia. The momentum is clearly with the Green Shirts!

