PAK Vs AUS, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Opt To Bowl Against Australia In Series Decider

Pakistan To Bowl First Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has won the toss and unsurprisingly, he has opted to bowl first.

Toss In 15 Minutes In around 15 minutes, both Aaron Finch and Babar Azam will be out for the toss. The winning captain is likely to bowl first. This is because the surface of Gaddafi Stadium gives some additional help to batting under the lights and the arrival of dew makes chasing futher easy.

PAK vs AUS LIVE STREAMING The blockbuster Pakistan vs Australia third and deciding ODI can be seen LIVE in India from 3:30 PM. Here are the details.

Likely XIs Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Khushdil Shah, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Zahid Mahmood, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi Australia: 1 Aaron Finch (capt), 2 Travis Head, 3 Ben McDermott, 4 Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Mitchell Swepson

AUS LOOK STRONG Australia are missing all-format players like Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith but they have enough in their tank. In the second ODI, Travis Head (89) missed out on his second successive century while Marnus Labuschagne (59) and Marcus Stoinis (49) also played cameos to set up another challenging total for Pakistan after Australia had defended 313-7 in the first game of the three-match series.