SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: It's Bangladesh Vs Simon Harmer As South Africa Eye Big Lead

Harmer's Glorious Return

Simon Harmer has made a fantastic return to Test cricket. His last Test was in 2015 and he had taken 491 wickets after that before he was called up to play the Durban Test. Apart from taking a four-for, the 33-year-old Harmer made his highest Test score of 38 not out as the South African tailenders added valuable runs to see South Africa post 367 all out in their first innings.