SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 3: It's Bangladesh Vs Simon Harmer As South Africa Eye Big Lead

South Africa have dominated the first two days of the first Test at Durban. The Bangladesh middle order faces a tall order on Day 3 at Kingsmead. Follow here live cricket score of SA vs BAN.

Simon Harmer will be key for South Africa on Day 3 in Durban. Follow SA vs BAN live cricket score.

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 12:35 pm

South Africa have dominated the first two days of the first Test against Bangladesh at Durban. After Temba Bavuma held the batting together, off-spinner Simon Harmer celebrated his Test return with a magnificent spell that left Bangladesh all at sea on Friday. Harmer's 4 for 42 wiped out the Bangladesh top order and the visitors will start Day 3 on Saturday trailing by 269 runs. A resurgent Bangladesh won a historic ODI series earlier on this tour. Follow here live cricket score of SA vs BAN.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 12:35 PM

    Harmer's Glorious Return

    Simon Harmer has made a fantastic return to Test cricket. His last Test was in 2015 and he had taken 491 wickets after that before he was called up to play the Durban Test. Apart from taking a four-for, the 33-year-old Harmer made his highest Test score of 38 not out as the South African tailenders added valuable runs to see South Africa post 367 all out in their first innings.

  • 02 Apr 2022 / 12:31 PM

    Joy for Bangladesh

    Young opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy will be Bangladesh's main hope today. He is batting on an unbeaten 44 with nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed, who has so far gone wicketless in this Test. Bangladesh still have a lot of batting to come with in-form Litton Das, Yasir Ali and the talented Mehidy Hasan Miraz all capable to batting well. SA will look for breakthroughs in the opening session.

