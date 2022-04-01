SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 2: Bangladesh Eye Quick Breakthroughs In Durban Vs Gritty South Africa

A depleted South Africa did well on Day 1 of the first Test in Durban but their middle order has work to do to keep the Bangladesh bowlers at bay at Kingsmead. Follow Day 2 live cricket score of SA vs BAN.
Former TikTok stars from rural India are struggling to get noticed on a more elitist Instagram Reels.
TEnnui and anxiety seem to excite Gen Z’s obsession with droll videos of people doing ‘meaningless’ things.
By the Kaveri river in central Tamil Nadu, entire population wakes up every day dreaming of cinematic stardom.
In a state where unemployment is widespread, young men and women are striking gold through content creation
For the scarred Valley, humour has turned out to be the best medicine; the perfect balm for the bruised body and soul.
On Day 2 on Friday, South Africa, 233 for 4 overnight, will look to continue the good start they have made in the first Test against Bangladesh at Durban. South Africa are without six top players who have preferred to play the IPL but the home team has shown conviction to challenge a full-strength Bangladesh national team looking for its first Test win in South Africa. Bangladesh won a historic ODI series earlier on this tour. Follow here live cricket score of SA vs BAN.
Temba Bavuma will be the key man for South Africa on Friday. Bavuma steadied South Africa with 53 not out before bad light ended play early on Day 1. Bavuma was supported by Kyle Verreynne (27 not out) and their unbroken 53-run stand took South Africa safely to stumps.
The Proteas are without batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who all opted to play in the IPL instead of the two-test series against Bangladesh.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's off-spin could be a key factor at Kingsmead. He was the pick of the bowlers (1 for 57 in 26 overs) and also ran out Keegan Petersen brilliantly.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans