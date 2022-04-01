Friday, Apr 01, 2022
SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 2: Bangladesh Eye Quick Breakthroughs In Durban Vs Gritty South Africa

A depleted South Africa did well on Day 1 of the first Test in Durban but their middle order has work to do to keep the Bangladesh bowlers at bay at Kingsmead. Follow Day 2 live cricket score of SA vs BAN.

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 12:27 pm

On Day 2 on Friday, South Africa, 233 for 4 overnight, will look to continue the good start they have made in the first Test against Bangladesh at Durban. South Africa are without six top players who have preferred to play the IPL but the home team has shown conviction to challenge a full-strength Bangladesh national team looking for its first Test win in South Africa. Bangladesh won a historic ODI series earlier on this tour. Follow here live cricket score of SA vs BAN.

  • 01 Apr 2022 / 12:23 PM

    Fort Bavuma

    Temba Bavuma will be the key man for South Africa on Friday. Bavuma steadied South Africa with 53 not out before bad light ended play early on Day 1. Bavuma was supported by Kyle Verreynne (27 not out) and their unbroken 53-run stand took South Africa safely to stumps.

  • 01 Apr 2022 / 12:23 PM

    The Lure of IPL

    The Proteas are without batsmen Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, and allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, who all opted to play in the IPL instead of the two-test series against Bangladesh.

  • 01 Apr 2022 / 12:22 PM

    Watch Out For Mehidy

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz's off-spin could be a key factor at Kingsmead. He was the pick of the bowlers (1 for 57 in 26 overs) and also ran out Keegan Petersen brilliantly.

Sports Cricket South Africa Vs Bangladesh Bangladesh Tour Of South Africa 2022 South African National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Durban Temba Bavuma  Kyle Verreynne Mehidy Hasan Miraz
