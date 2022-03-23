The Bangladesh national cricket team is a win away from securing its maiden series victory in South Africa in any format. Tamim Iqbal's team has the experience and balance to look South Africa in the eye. BAN won the first ODI convincingly in Centurion but SA struck back in the second at Johannesburg. Now the teams are back in Centurion for the series decider. Follow live cricket scores of South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI.

(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING DETAILS)

04:12 PM: Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (w), Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

04:10 PM: Teams Unchanged

Both the sides are fielding the same team that featured in the second ODI.

04:02 PM: South Africa Bat First

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and decided to bat first against the visitors in the ODI series decider.

03:54 PM: Welcome Guys

Hello and welcome to the space guys. We are just minutes away from the toss.

Bangladesh have enough experience to win needle games. On Wednesday, the visitors will have to summon their best skills against a world-class pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Several South Africans like Rabada, who took a five-wicket haul in the last ODI at Wanderers, Nigidi, David Miller, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen will be off to the IPL 2022 after Wednesday's game. A win and good performance will give them extra belief when they land in India, just in time for the world's richest T20 tournament to begin.

Bangladesh will be completely focused. In over two decades, BAN have never won in South Africa but this series has been different. Bangladesh ended their losing streak in Centurion. A series triumph at the same venue will be extra special.

Tamim Iqbal's team has balance and depth. If the top order can handle the South African attack in the first 10 overs, BAN should put up a good score.

In the first ODI in Centurion, Bangladesh scored 314 for seven. Only two out of 12 times have teams lost scoring after 300-plus runs batting first at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Bangladesh are likely to play with an unchanged XI. South Africa will miss the injured Wayne Parnell.