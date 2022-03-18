SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, 1st ODI: Bangladesh Aim To Overturn Poor History In South Africa

History favours South Africa against Bangladesh at home. In nine completed ODIs in South Africa, Bangladesh have always lost by big margins. The margin of South African wins have been so large that Bangladesh will be the underdogs in this three-match ODI series. But a full-strength Bangladesh are capable of springing a surprise and Tamim Iqbal's Tigers cannot be taken lightly by the Proteas in Friday's day-night game at Centurion. Follow live cricket scores of South Africa vs Bangladesh.



(LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING DETAILS)

Both South African and Bangladesh can heave a sigh of relief. While most top South Africans white-ball specialists, who had signed up for IPL 2022, have chosen to play the ODI series against Bangladesh, the visitors will be happy to have Shakib Al Hasan in their squad.

A mentally-tired Shakib had wanted to pull out from the SA series but later changed his mind and the Bangladesh Cricket Board gave him a special contract. But Bangladesh have enough in their tank to look South Africa in the eye.

Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim, the only Bangladesh batsman to have scored a century in South Africa, are in good form. Taskin Ahmed is expected to exploit the pace and bounce of the Centurion wicket and find support from U19 World Cupper Shoriful Islam and veteran Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa have a full team as well. A bulk of their team will head to IPL 2022. Quinton de Kock will lead the batting change in Temba Bavuma's squad while speedster Kagiso Rabada and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi can be a handful for the Bangladeshis.

LIKELY SQUADS

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Janneman Malan, 3 Temba Bavuma (capt), 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Dwaine Pretorius, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Tabraiz Shamsi, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Yasir Ali, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahman