Premier League: Chelsea Forward Liam Delap Wants Continued Silverware Success At Stamford Bridge

Delap was Ipswich's top contributor last term, netting 12 goals and assisting two, equating to 38% of the Tractor Boys' total league tally of 36 league goals

Liam Delap scores a brace for Chelsea
  • Delap signed from Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window

  • Won the FIFA Club World Cup with the Blues

  • Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League opener

Liam Delap's time at Chelsea may have only just begun, but the 22-year-old striker has already made quite an impression. 

Delap netted his first two goals at Stamford Bridge during the Blues' 4-1 win over AC Milan in their final pre-season outing before their Premier League opener. 

Arriving from Ipswich Town on the eve of the Club World Cup, Delap wasted no time in making his mark, coming off the bench against Los Angeles FC to set up Enzo Fernandez on debut. 

He scored his first goal with a composed finish in a 3-0 win over ES Tunis in their final group game. By the tournament’s conclusion, Delap had a winner's medal in his hands after Chelsea's convincing final triumph against Paris Saint-Germain.

Delap was Ipswich's top contributor last term, netting 12 goals and assisting two, equating to 38% of the Tractor Boys' total league tally of 36 league goals.

Speaking after the game, Delap said: "It was really good to score my first two goals at Stamford Bridge. As a striker, when I'm on the pitch, it's what I’m thinking about. 

"It's a really easy group to come in to, all the boys have really helped me settle in. The Club World Cup really helped because we were together for such a long time.

"That meant I got to spend a lot of time with the boys. That really helped. I've enjoyed it so much, and I am really excited about what is to come."

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign this Sunday at home to Crystal Palace, who lifted the Community Shield after beating Liverpool on penalties. 

The Blues are assigned an 8.3% chance of lifting the top-flight title this season according to the Opta supercomputer, with Delap optimistic of a positive start against Palace. 

"We've not had long off and had these two games to prepare, but I think we're all ready," Delap added. "We have got to get everyone fresh.

"We've had two games in a couple of days, but this week will be focused on preparing and getting ready for the game on Sunday.

"Stamford Bridge is a special stadium and to have the first game at home is a nice feeling. Hopefully, we can get three points."

Much has been made of Chelsea's wealth of attacking talent, including the concurrent arrival of fellow forward Joao Pedro, who Delap relishes an internal rivalry with.

"Everyone's aim is to challenge, and the mindset among the boys and staff is to win every trophy we can," Delap said.

"We know we've got the quality and mindset to do that. So that is the goal. I'm so excited. I came here for one reason: to play in big games and compete for big trophies.

"We have got an incredible squad and everyone is determined and hungry to do their best. I had a full season of playing in this league, and I learned a lot and how to deal with it.

"I have to try to bring everything here that I have learned and give my best. I'm just very happy to be here and ready to enjoy the season."

