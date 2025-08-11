Chelsea 4-1 AC Milan: Joao Pedro Praises Team-mates For Making Fast Start 'Easy'

Chelsea defeated AC Milan 4-1 to put up a strong performance ahead of new season
Joao Pedro says his new Chelsea team-mates have made it "easy"
Joao Pedro says his new Chelsea team-mates have made it "easy" to show his best form immediately, having scored again as the Blues put four past AC Milan on Sunday.
After signing from Brighton in early July, the Brazilian forward wasted no time making his mark at the Club World Cup.
He scored twice on his first start to help the Blues overcome Fluminense, and added another goal in the final against Paris Saint-Germain to secure the world championship.
After a brief break, the 23-year-old only returned to pre-season training last Monday, but he has shown no signs of slowing down with further goals in friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and Milan. As such, the Brazil international has scored in every game he’s started.
Joao Pedro, who has found the net on 22 occasions in 89 Premier League appearances, joined the West Londoners for £60m, becoming Chelsea's 11th most expensive signing of all-time.
Discussing his and Chelsea’s performance against Milan in their final pre-season friendly, Joao Pedro said: "I’m very happy to score here at Stamford Bridge.
"I have enjoyed this pre-season; two games, two goals. Now we have to rest, keep on working hard, and then start well in the Premier League."
Off the pitch, the Brazilian has quickly built bonds with his team-mates, something he says has made things simple on the field.
That was clear when, after Liam Delap scored his second goal as a substitute on Sunday, the man he replaced stood and applauded him from the dugout.
"It’s very good for Chelsea if we are both at a good level," Joao Pedro explained when asked if the two could push each other throughout the season.
"In the last game, he didn’t score, but today he scored two goals, and I am very happy for him."
Chelsea kick off their Premier League campaign against FA Cup and Community Shield winners Crystal Palace on Sunday, August 17.