SA Vs BAN: South Africa Leave Out IPL 2022-Bound Players From Bangladesh Test Series Squad

The Indian Premier League 2022-bound players are set to fly to India at the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh.

Kagiso Rabada is one of the IPL-bound players to miss South Africa's Test series against Bangladesh. Twitter (@AirFranceZA)

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 12:16 pm

South Africa have expectedly left out the Indian Premier League 2022-bound players from their 15-man Test squad for the two-match home series against Bangladesh starting on March 31. The IPL-bound players are set to fly to India at the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series. (More Cricket News)

South Africa will be without their entire first-choice pace attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen as well as batters Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen as they chose the IPL over the Test series.

Cricket South Africa had said it would be leaving it to the players to make the decision whether to play in the IPL or in the series, which the Test captain Dean Elgar had called a ‘litmus test of loyalty’. The Indian Premier League 2022 starts on March 26.

Middle-order batter Khaya Zondo got his maiden Test call-up and uncapped quick Daryn Dupavillon also found a place in the squad. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje once again missed out on selection with a longstanding back and hip issue.

That also means there is no clarity about his availability in the IPL 2022, where he is part of the Delhi Capitals side. Nortje last played in November 2021 at the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The first Test starts on March 31 in Durban and the second on April 7 in Port Elizabeth.

According to CSA's current MoU with the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the board cannot refuse players the opportunity to take part in the IPL, as both organisations look to balance the livelihoods and opportunities of players and their duties to the national team.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

Bangladesh's Tour Of South Africa 2022 - Complete Schedule

1st ODI on March 18 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Match starts 4:30 PM IST/5:00 PM BST/1:00 PM local;

2nd ODI on March 20 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Match starts 1:30 PM IST/2:00 PM BST/10:00 AM local;

3rd ODI on March 23 at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Match starts 4:30 PM IST/5:00 PM BST/1:00 PM local;

1st Test from March 31 to April 4 at Kingsmead, Durban. Match starts 1:30 PM IST/2:00 PM BST/10:00 AM local;

2nd Test from April 8 to April 12 at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth. Match starts 1:30 PM IST/2:00 PM BST/10:00 AM local.

