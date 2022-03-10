Shakib Al Hasan: Future Tense For Controversial Bangladesh Cricket Superstar - Here's Why

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the best all-rounders in the world but it cannot be denied that several controversies has marred his image over the years. (More Cricket News)

Given that Shakib Al Hasan is a quality player he, sometimes, manages to escape from penalties for his offences, while at other times, he just forces the Bangladesh Cricket Board to take action against him.

This week, the BCB "rested" Shakib from the upcoming tour of South Africa. Three days after the Bangladesh cricket team was named for the series in South Africa, Shakib opted out saying he was "mentally and physically tired."

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and two Tests from March 12 to April 8. BCB has rested Shakib Al Hasan till April 30.

TEMPERAMENTAL

It is seen that Shakib’s temper and thought-provoking decisions get the better of him quite often. This is one of the main reasons the Bangladesh superstar ends up getting in trouble. At times his actions even go against the welfare of his own team.

Since Shakib has been the backbone of the side for over a decade now, the BCB is unable to punish their leading cricketer. This emboldens Shakib to do whatever he wants.

Here are Shakib Al Hasan’s major run-ins with the BCB:

1. Shakib’s ‘Threatening’ Text To Coach Hathurusingha In 2014

In 2014, Shakib had threatened new coach Chandika Hathurusingha by saying he would quit the national team if he was asked to skip the Caribbean Premier League. This happened after Shakib was asked to come back from the CPL early to prepare himself for Bangladesh's international matches.

His actions saw him getting a ban of six months which was later reduced to three. The BCB also decided against giving "No Objection Certificate" to Shakib Al Hasan to participate in any domestic T20 league till 2015.

2. Shakib Leads Bangladesh Players’ Strike

In 2019, the players of Bangladesh national cricket team went on an “indefinite strike” with an 11-point demand. The strike led by Shakib and other senior players ended only when the BCB agreed to their demands.

Shakib Al Hasan has often looked BCB in the eye. Twitter

3. NOC Issue In 2019

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021, Shakib decided to skip national duty and play the BCCI tournament. The BCB first cleared him but later mulled the option of withdrawing the NOC. However, it eventually allowed him to play in IPL. Shakib Al Hasan played for Kolkata Knight Riders.

4. Ad Shoot Controversy

Shakib Al Hasan missed the trophy unveiling ceremony before the final of the Bangladesh Premier League this year, citing stomach ache. However, it was reported that he went out to shoot for a TV commercial. This saw BCB sending a show-cause notice to Shakib’s BPL team, Fortune Barisal

5. Loyalty Issue?

Shakib sparked controversy last week after saying that he is not physically and mentally fit to play Bangladesh’s upcoming series against South Africa starting March 18. This led to BCB president Nazmul Hassan questioning the player’s commitment for the national team. Shakib went unsold in the IPL 2022 auctions. It remains to be seen what Shakib does during this 'break'.