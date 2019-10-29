Shakib Al Hasan Likely To Miss Cricket Tour Of India

Bangladesh national cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan could miss out on the final squad roster for the India tour. The tour starts on November 3.

(Cricket News)

The 32-year-old led a players' strike recently, and has reportedly only attended one net session during the four-day preparation camp. Also reportedly, coach Russel Domingo wants to try out other players, instead of Shakib.

Also, it is being reported that the Bangladesh Cricket Board will reveal a new squad on October 29, if Shakib is dropped. Also, he allegedly wasn't part of some team meetings which included Domingo, BCB president Nazmul Hasan.

Other than the strike, Shakib also created headlines after signing as the brand ambassador of telecom company Grameenphone, a direct competitor of the national team sponsor Robi, which is a violation ob the basis of his central contract. But according to reports, there will no legal action taken against him.

According to Cricbuzz, BCB's Akram Khan said, "We will announce the T20 team tomorrow (October 29) at noon. We need some more time to announce our Test team. We will announce it two to three days later."