Shakib Al Hasan Lands In Another Controversy, This Time For 'Stomach Trouble' Ad Shoot Before BPL Final

Shakib Al Hasan skipped the captains' photoshoot and the training session ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League final to take part in an ad shoot.

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 3:58 pm

Shakib Al Hasan is no doubt one of the finest cricketers. An all-rounder par excellence, who can win matches single-handedly. But the former Bangladesh captain is also infamous for his many controversies. The Latest being his escapade before Friday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22 final. (More Cricket News)

Shakib, 34, skipped the captains' photoshoot to attend an ad shoot before the BPL final. He also broke the bio-bubble. Now, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Fortune Barishal, the team led by Shakib.

A fuming Nazmul Hassan, the BCB president, said the franchise needs to be held responsible for the bubble breach.

"The series or tournament that is played under the supervision of the BCB, here we have to follow strict measures," Hassan said after the final on Friday.

"But this time the franchises were given all the responsibilities to maintain the protocol. The franchise were given a show-cause letter today inquiring about how he (Shakib) went on to breaking the bio-bubble."

Barishal, who lost the BPL final to Comilla Victorians in a thriller, defended their skipper saying Shakib had stomach trouble. But as it turned out, Shakib even needed to take a COVID-19 test before playing the final.

"We have given clear instructions to all the franchises on how to maintain the bio-secure bubble. As they breached the protocol they were given a show-cause letter and I think the franchise should be held responsible for this and it is totally unacceptable," Hassan added.

Shakib was however named the player of the tournament for his 284 runs and 16 wickets. In the final, he took a wicket and scored seven runs.

Last year, Shakib was banned for three matches following his blow-up at a Dhaka Premier League game. He was seen kicking the stumps, uprooting them and arguing with the match officials.

In 2019, he was also banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two years, with one year of that sentence suspended, for failing to report an approach from a bookie.

He only returned from the ban in January last year.

