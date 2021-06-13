Shakib Al Hasan Disciplinary Issues: Ten Times When Bangladesh Superstar Got Involved In Controversies

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the greatest cricketers of his generation. An all-rounder par excellence, yet he often finds himself making news for all the wrong reasons. In the latest episode, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has found their superstar guilty on two counts of misconduct. (More Cricket News)

Now, has been given a three-match suspension from the Dhaka T20 Premier League along with a fine of USD 5800 (BDT 5 lakh). Shakib did issue an apology, but his on-field meltdown during a match between Mohammedan Sporting and Abahani Limited was beyond comprehensible.

Shakib kicked the stumps and threw down the stumps. And this was not the first controversy for him. But authorities often let him off with a slap on the wrist.

Here's a look at the timeline:

1. In 2010, Shakib Al Hasan threatened to hit a groundstaff with a bat for moving in front of the sightscreen during a Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI.

2. In 2011, Shakib used a middle-finger gesture towards the Shere Bangla National Stadium's grandstand after the Bangladesh-West Indies World Cup match.

3. In 2014, Shakib pointed towards his crotch on live television during an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. He was banned for three ODIs and fined BDT 300,000.

4. In 2014, Shakib allegedly beat up a fan for apparently harassing his wife at the Shere Bangla National Stadium during an ODI match against India. It happened during a rain break.

5. In 2014, he sent a text message to new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, threatening to quit the national team. Then, he was reportedly in transit in London, trying a catch a flight to take part in the Caribbean Premier League. BCB banned him for six months, only to reduce it to three and a half months.

6. In 2015, Shakib abused umpire Tanvir Ahmed for turning down an LBW appeal during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match. He was suspended for one match and was fined BDT 20,000.

7. In 2017, he asked for a six-month leave ahead of Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa to overcome mental fatigue under controversial circumstances. He did manage to get a three-month leave.

8. In 2018, while leading Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in a Nidahas Trophy match, he threatened to walk out after a no-ball controversy. They won the match and also broke a glass door, allegedly.

9. In 2019, he led a player's strike, making new demands including a share of the board's revenue. They succeeded.

10. In 2019, ICC banned Shakib for two years for failing to report three corrupt approaches, including one at the Indian Premier League (IPL).

