India Women Tour To Bangladesh 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Timings, Squads - All You Need To Know

Here's everything you need to know about the schedule of the BAN-W vs IND-W 2024 T20Is, including the live streaming details, match timings, schedule, venues and the squads

X/@BCCIWomen
Photo: X/@BCCIWomen
Indian women have landed in Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series with an eye on preparing for the Women's T20 World Cup that is scheduled in the later half of this year in the neighbouring country. (More Cricket News)

The two teams will play five T20Is with the series beginning from April 28 and ending on May 9.

This will be India's second tour to Bangladesh in the last two years. India won the T20I series 2-1 while Bangladesh created history by winning their first-ever ODI against India in the ODI series which was tied 1-1.

The rivalry between the two teams promises to be an exciting one after the last tour ended on a bitter note with Indian skipper questioning the umpiring standards after the last ODI was tied.

Both teams have some new faces in line to make their international debuts. S Sajana and S Asha have recieved maiden callups to Harmanpreet Kaur's side while Bangladesh have given a chance to the 15-year-old fast bowler Habiba Islam.

Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule of the BAN-W vs IND-W 2024 T20Is, including the live streaming details, match timings, schedule, venues and the squads

Schedule

April 28 - 1st T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

April 30 - 2nd T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

May 2 - 3rd T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

May 6 - 4th T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

May 9 - 5th T20I at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Timings

The first two T20Is begin at 6:00 PM IST while the next two start from 1:30 PM IST.

The last T20I starts again from 6:00 PM.

Live Streaming

FanCode will stream the series live. You can download FanCode app or go to their website to enjoy the games.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

