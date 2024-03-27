Cricket

Women's Asia Cup 2024: India To Meet Pakistan On July 21 - Check Schedule

The Asia Cup, which will feature only female umpires like last time, holds importance in the build-up to the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Bangladesh starting in September

PTI
Updated on:
criccrazyjohns%2FX
The clash between India and Pakistan will be held on July 21. Photo: criccrazyjohns/X
info_icon

Defending champions India have been clubbed with arch-rivals Pakistan, UAE and Nepal in group A of the women's Asia Cup T20 Championships which is scheduled to get underway in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on July 19. (More Cricket News)

The nine-day affair, will feature eight teams -- one extra than the last edition. Unlike last time, the eight teams will be split into two groups with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand and Malaysia placed in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals on July 26. The final is scheduled on July 28. India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament with seven titles so far.

The marquee clash betwen India and Pakistan is scheduled for July 21.

"We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women's cricket.  This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women's game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket," Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president, Jay Shah was quoted as saying in a statement accessed by ESPNCricinfo.

The Asia Cup, which will feature only female umpires like last time, holds importance in the build-up to the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Bangladesh starting in September.

Schedule:

Jul 19 -- Pak vs Nep, Ind vs UAE

Jul 20 -- Mal vs Tha, SL vs Ban

Jul 21 -- Nep vs UAE, Ind vs Pak

Jul 22 -- SL vs Mal, Ban vs Tha

Jul 23 -- Pak vs UAE, Ind vs Nep

Jul 24 -- Ban vs Mal, SL vs Tha

Jul 26 -- semi-finals

Jul 28 -- final.

