Sports World LIVE: India Face Afghanistan In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers In Guwahati

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world for today, 26 March 2024. The day is lined up for many sports events and matches. Indian Football team is scheduled to meet Afghanistan in the second round match of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at Guwahati, Assam. Their last game ended in a draw and a result is expected on Tuesday. In the evening, CSK and GT will face off against each other in match no. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Chennai. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world news and events for today, 26 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)