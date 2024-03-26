Sports

Sports World LIVE: India Face Afghanistan In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers In Guwahati

Greetings and welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events for today, 26 March 2024. India is ready to face Afghanistan in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Assam's Guwahati. Brazil will take on Spain in 'One Skin' friendly game whereas England will face Belgium in a late-night game. In cricket, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in last year final's rematch in the Indian Premier League 2024. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world news and events for today, 26 March 2024, here

Outlook Sports Desk
25 March 2024
25 March 2024
India National Football Team in practice for playing against Afghanistan in FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers at Guwahati, Assam. Photo: X/ @IndianFootball

Sports World, Live Blog, 26 March 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world for today, 26 March 2024. The day is lined up for many sports events and matches. Indian Football team is scheduled to meet Afghanistan in the second round match of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at Guwahati, Assam. Their last game ended in a draw and a result is expected on Tuesday. In the evening, CSK and GT will face off against each other in match no. 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in Chennai. Follow the live scores and updates of the sports world news and events for today, 26 March 2024, here. (Cricket News | Football News)

