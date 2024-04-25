National

Day In Pics: April 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 25, 2024

LS Polls: 2nd phase voting preparations Photo: PTI

Polling officials leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the 2nd phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon.

AAPs campaign song launch
AAP's campaign song launch Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai with others at the party's campaign song launch ahead of Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi.

ABVP protest against DTC
ABVP protest against DTC Photo: PTI

ABVP members stage a protest against the Delhi Transport Corporation, in New Delhi.

Ghulam Nabi Azad at road show
Ghulam Nabi Azad at road show Photo: PTI

Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad during a road show aheal of Lok Sabha polls at Laripora in Anantang district.

Fire in Patna
Fire in Patna Photo: PTI

Firefighters rescue an injured after a fire broke out in a hotel near the Patna Junction railway station, in Patna.

Amit Shah in Varanasi
Amit Shah in Varanasi Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah offers prayers at the Kalbhairav temple, in Varanasi.

Akhilesh Yadav files nomination
Akhilesh Yadav files nomination Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav files his nomination for Lok Sabha elections, in Kannauj. Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav is also seen.

Cong-JKNC press conference
Cong-JKNC press conference Photo: PTI

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah with J&K Congress President Vikar Rasool during a press conference, in Srinagar.

2nd phase of LS polls
2nd phase of LS polls Photo: PTI

Specially-abled voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote via postal ballot at their house, in Hubballi.

Manish Kasyap joins BJP
Manish Kasyap joins BJP Photo: PTI

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari welcomes Manish Kasyap as he joins BJP, in New Delhi.

