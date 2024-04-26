Sports

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I: BlackCaps Secure Stunning Four Run Win Over Babar Azam's Pakistan - In Pics

Opening batter Tim Robinson and fast bowler Will O’Rourke helped inexperienced New Zealand pull off four-run win over Pakistan on Thursday in the fourth T20I for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Robinson (51) hit his maiden T20 half-century in New Zealand’s par-total of 178-7 after Pakistan aimed to test its bench strength and rested its two frontline fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. O’Rourke, playing in only his second T20, struck twice in the power play for the key wickets of Babar Azam (5) and Saim Ayub (22) before dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed (23) in his return spell to restrict Pakistan at 174-8. O’Rourke finished with economical figures of 3-27 as Pakistan felt the absence of injured Mohammad Rizwan up in the batting order.