PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I: BlackCaps Secure Stunning Four Run Win Over Babar Azam's Pakistan - In Pics

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell, center, shake hand with teammates on the end of play of the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, center, plays a shot as New Zealand's Tom Blundell watches during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
New Zealand's Will O'Rourke bowls during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, center, jumps to celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Josh Clarkson during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft, left, plays a shot as Pakistan's Usman Khan watches during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
Advertisement
New Zealand's Tim Robinson follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Tim Robinson, left, and Tom Blundell run between the wickets during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Tom Blundell follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.