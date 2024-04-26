Sports

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I: BlackCaps Secure Stunning Four Run Win Over Babar Azam's Pakistan - In Pics

Opening batter Tim Robinson and fast bowler Will O’Rourke helped inexperienced New Zealand pull off four-run win over Pakistan on Thursday in the fourth T20I for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Robinson (51) hit his maiden T20 half-century in New Zealand’s par-total of 178-7 after Pakistan aimed to test its bench strength and rested its two frontline fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. O’Rourke, playing in only his second T20, struck twice in the power play for the key wickets of Babar Azam (5) and Saim Ayub (22) before dismissing Iftikhar Ahmed (23) in his return spell to restrict Pakistan at 174-8. O’Rourke finished with economical figures of 3-27 as Pakistan felt the absence of injured Mohammad Rizwan up in the batting order.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell, center, shake hand with teammates on the end of play of the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, center, plays a shot as New Zealand's Tom Blundell watches during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Will O'Rourke bowls during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell plays a shot during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, center, jumps to celebrate after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Josh Clarkson during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft, left, plays a shot as Pakistan's Usman Khan watches during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Tim Robinson follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Tim Robinson, left, and Tom Blundell run between the wickets during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

PAK Vs NZ, 4th T20I Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

New Zealand's Tom Blundell follows the ball after playing a shot for boundary during the fourth T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Lahore, Pakistan.

