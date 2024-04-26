Sports

Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Downs Darwin Blanch In Straight Sets - In Pics

Rafael Nadal didn’t need much effort as he cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over American teenager Darwin Blanch in the first round of the Madrid Open 2024 on Thursday. The Spanaird looked in good form in what was only his third match since returning from his latest injury layoff. He had made his return in Barcelona last week, losing to Alex De Minaur in the second round. The 37-year-old Nadal had arrived in Madrid saying he was not 100% fit, and that he was only going to play because the tournament was at home. Nadal will next face de Minaur in the round of 64.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain gestures after his match against Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Thursday, April 25, 2024. ()

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain competes against Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain competes against Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Darwin Blanch of United States returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Darwin Blanch of United States competes against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Darwin Blanch of United States returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain competes against Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Darwin Blanch of United States during the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid.

