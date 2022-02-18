Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 Final: Sunil Narine Stars In Last-Ball Win For Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal

Sunil Narine, who will play for KKR in IPL 2022, cracked a 23-ball 57 and bagged two crucial wickets to help Comilla Victorians win the BPL title.

Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 Final: Sunil Narine Stars In Last-Ball Win For Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal
Sunil Narine's all-round performance was the highlight of Comilla Victorians' BPL title win. Screengrab: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:19 pm

It was like a mini-IPL match. Friday's Bangladesh Premier League final between Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal featured several IPL stars and some of them dazzled under lights at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. For the record, Comilla beat Barishal by the barest of margins in a pulsating finish. (IND vs WI 2nd T20)

Sunil Narine warmed up nicely for the Indian Premier League likely to be held in Mumbai and Pune from March 27. The West Indian allrounder, who will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders, smashed a 23-ball 57 after Comilla Victorians opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Related stories

BPL Final: Sunil Narine Warms Up For IPL 2022 With Brutal 21-ball Fifty - WATCH

Watch Jason Roy's Unbelievable Catch in BPL 2019 – VIDEO

BPL 2019: Gamblers, Including Six Indians, Expelled For Betting In Dhaka

Narine hit five fours and as many sixes for a strike rate of 247.82. earlier in the BPL, Sunil Narine had cracked a 13-ball 50. Only  Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Hazratullah Zazai had done that before him.

CV's innings ran hot and cold after Narine was out. There was a mini slump as Comilla collapsed to 83 for four in the ninth over after being 40 for one in the third. Faf du Plessis (4) and Liton Das (4) went cheaply as Barishal rode their spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan to good effect.

Moeen Ali's 38 off 32 deliveries helped Comilla close their innings at 151 for nine in 20 overs. Mujeeb was Barishal's best with 2 for 27 while left-arm medium pacer Shafiqul Islam finished with 2 for  31.

The Fortune Barishal innings got off to a horror start (5 for 1) but Chris Gayle and 28-year-old and former Bangladesh U-19 World Cupper Shykat Ali featured in a 74-run off 51 balls second wicket stand to bring Barishal back in the fight. 

Then Narine ruined Gayle's party, trapping the burly Jamaican, who will miss IPL 2022, leg before wicket for 33. The exit of Shykat Ali and Gayle left Barishal in a hole and Shakib Al Hasan's departure for 7 handed Comilla a psychological advantage. With 34 needed from 30 balls, it was anybody's game.

After CV's left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam (2/25) finished his spell, it was up to Moeen Ali, Mustifizur Rahman, Narine and Shohidul Islam to check the runs in the slog overs. 

It was going to be Sunil Narine's evening. he got dangerman Dwayne Bravo for just 1 and Barishal's fortunes plummeted. Narine returned figures of 2 of 15 with 16 dot balls, just enough to win the man of the final prize.

Barishal needed 16 off the last 12 balls. It could still have been anybody's and the ending saw a lot of drama. A run-out and a dropped catch saw how nerves got the better of the players. But Mustafizur bowled a tight 19th and got the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto to leave Barishal to get 10 off six balls.

Shohidul held his nerves and was fairly tight and with Barishal needing 3 off one ball, Mujeeb was run out!.

Brief scores: Comilla Victorians 151/9 (Sunil Narine 57, Moeen Ali 38, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2/27 beat Fortune Barishal 150/8 (Chris Gayle 33, Shykat Ali 58, Sunil Narine 2/15 by 1 run.

Tags

Sports Cricket Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22 Comilla Victorians Fortune Barishal Indian Premier League 2022 Sunil Narine Moeen Ali Chris Gayle Shykat Ali Dhaka
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Returns To Form As India Beat West Indies In Thriller; Clinch Series 2-0

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli Returns To Form As India Beat West Indies In Thriller; Clinch Series 2-0

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Happy To Find ‘Missing Balance’ With 41-Ball 52 Vs West Indies In 2nd T20I

Playing IPL Is Fine But Only A Good Cricketer Can Consistently Pocket Big Money: Desmond Haynes

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20: India Beat West Indies In Kolkata Thriller, Take Series 2-0

BPL Final: Sunil Narine Warms Up For IPL 2022 With Brutal 21-ball Fifty - WATCH

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Urban Developement Minister Eknath Shinde during inauguration of water taxi services from Belapur Jetty, in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Launches Water Taxi

A man is arrested by police as protesters and supporters gather as a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest continues to occupy downtown Ottawa, Ontario.

Canada Truckers Protest Against COVID-19 Measures

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases