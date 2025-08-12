PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming, UEFA Super Cup 2025 : When, Where To Watch Final On TV & Online?

Spurs play PSG in the UEFA Super Cup 2025 final
UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2025 winners Paris Saint-Germain will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup 2025 final fixture on Thursday, August 14 at the Bluenergy Stadium, Italy.
Luis Enrique-managed side clinched the treble in the 2024-25 season as they won the UEFA Champions League in an emphatic fashion, beating Inter Milan in the final. However, the Ligue 1 champions exited the FIFA Club World Cup after tasting defeat at the hands of Chelsea.
Tottenham, on the other hand, ended their trophy drought by beating Man United in the Europa League final. However, Ange Postecoglou has left and Thomas Frank will be tasked of handling the Spurs project.
Kick-off:
Location: Udine, Italy
Stadium: Bluenergy Stadium
Date: Thursday, August 14
Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST
Head-to-Head
Total matches: 1
PSG won: 0
Tottenham won: 1
Draws: 0
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 Final - Live Streaming
When is PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 Final match?
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 final will take place on Thursday, August 14 at 12:30 am IST.
Where to watch PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 final?
The PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Super Cup 2025 final will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Furthermore, one can watch the live streaming on the SonyLiv website and app.