Paris Saint-Germain Vs Tottenham Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Spurs Chase Statement Win Against Star-Studded PSG

PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: 16' PSG 0-0 TOT
Bergvall winds up for a trademark long throw, but it drops short of the PSG box, and he’s flagged for a foul throw, foot over the line. Not his finest moment. Spurs keep the ball well in PSG’s half, patiently probing, but the move ends when the masked Kolo Muani bundles into a defender. Spurs showing intent, but no breakthrough yet.
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: 9' PSG 0-0 TOT
Spurs work a neat spell around the PSG box, with Porro whipping in a first-time cross before another delivery from the opposite flank is shut down. But PSG break back instantly, slicing through midfield as Fabian Ruiz unleashes a powerful drive from the edge of the D. It whistles just wide of the left post with Vicario at full stretch. A real warning for Spurs, and a big let-off.
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Kick Off!
The first half is underway in Paris, and PSG waste no time stamping their authority on the match. They settle into possession instantly, moving the ball crisply across the pitch as they probe for early openings. Tottenham drop into a compact shape, focused on absorbing pressure and staying organised while PSG’s frontline looks to carve out the first real chance of this promising start.
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Head-To-Head!
PSG and Tottenham have crossed paths only once in European competition, and it was a dramatic one. Their clash in this season’s European Super Cup saw Spurs race into a 2–0 lead, only for PSG to storm back, level the game, and eventually lift the trophy on penalties. A short history, but one packed with intensity, setting the tone perfectly for tonight’s Champions League encounter.
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: TOT Starting XI!
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur, Gray; Kolo Muani, Richarlison
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: PSG Starting XI!
PSG XI: Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Ndjantou, Barcola
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Match Details!
Fixture: PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, Matchday 5
Venue: Parc des Princes
Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD
PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Welcome!
We are back with another Champions League live blog, this time covering Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Parc des Princes to face PSG. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.