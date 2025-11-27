Paris Saint-Germain Vs Tottenham Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Spurs Chase Statement Win Against Star-Studded PSG AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 5 fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 between Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur at Parc des Princes on Thursday, November 27, 2025. PSG arrive at the Parc des Princes fresh from a strong domestic run and eager to reassert control after a recent UCL loss. Their attack, featuring the likes of Gonçalo Ramos, Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, remains lethal even with a few injuries. Spurs, meanwhile, come off a 4–1 defeat in the Premier League. Still, they’re unbeaten in the Champions League so far, carrying hope that their defence can withstand PSG’s firepower. Expect a high-stakes battle: PSG aim to dominate possession and press deep, while Tottenham may try to hit on the break, a tactical chess match at Europe’s grandest stage.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Nov 2025, 01:50:18 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: 16' PSG 0-0 TOT Bergvall winds up for a trademark long throw, but it drops short of the PSG box, and he’s flagged for a foul throw, foot over the line. Not his finest moment. Spurs keep the ball well in PSG’s half, patiently probing, but the move ends when the masked Kolo Muani bundles into a defender. Spurs showing intent, but no breakthrough yet.

27 Nov 2025, 01:49:27 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: 9' PSG 0-0 TOT Spurs work a neat spell around the PSG box, with Porro whipping in a first-time cross before another delivery from the opposite flank is shut down. But PSG break back instantly, slicing through midfield as Fabian Ruiz unleashes a powerful drive from the edge of the D. It whistles just wide of the left post with Vicario at full stretch. A real warning for Spurs, and a big let-off.

27 Nov 2025, 01:48:26 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Kick Off! The first half is underway in Paris, and PSG waste no time stamping their authority on the match. They settle into possession instantly, moving the ball crisply across the pitch as they probe for early openings. Tottenham drop into a compact shape, focused on absorbing pressure and staying organised while PSG’s frontline looks to carve out the first real chance of this promising start.

27 Nov 2025, 01:16:50 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Head-To-Head! PSG and Tottenham have crossed paths only once in European competition, and it was a dramatic one. Their clash in this season’s European Super Cup saw Spurs race into a 2–0 lead, only for PSG to storm back, level the game, and eventually lift the trophy on penalties. A short history, but one packed with intensity, setting the tone perfectly for tonight’s Champions League encounter.

27 Nov 2025, 01:11:49 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: TOT Starting XI! Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bergvall, Sarr, Bentancur, Gray; Kolo Muani, Richarlison Your Spurs XI in Paris 👊 pic.twitter.com/uykl4iipKC — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2025

27 Nov 2025, 01:11:09 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: PSG Starting XI! PSG XI: Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Ndjantou, Barcola Our starting XI! ⚔️#PSGTOT I @ChampionsLeague



pic.twitter.com/zGQRABPn3p — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 26, 2025

27 Nov 2025, 01:01:33 am IST PSG Vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Score: Match Details! Fixture: PSG vs Tottenham Hotspur, Matchday 5

Venue: Parc des Princes

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Time: 1:30 AM IST (November 27)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Live Telecast: Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 HD