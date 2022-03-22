South Africa Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue Of SA Vs BAN Match

South Africa and Bangladesh face each other in the ODI series decider on Wednesday at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The live telecast and streaming of the South Africa vs Bangladesh game will be available in India. (More Cricket News)

On March 18 at the same venue - SuperSport Park, Centurion - Bangladesh had created history by registering their first-ever win on South African soil against the Proteas. They won the game by 38 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, the Proteas bounced back in a superb fashion at Wanderers, Johannesburg, where the second ODI took place. The South African pacers ran through the spine of Bangladeshi batters at the uneven surface of the venue and leveled the series 1-1. The hosts won the game by 7 wickets.

Both the sides will now meet each other for the decider. A lot of eyes will be on Afif Hossain, who had scored an impressive 72 under pressure in the second ODI when his partners found it hard to stay at the crease. Shakib Al Hasan too has been impressive in the series. He was named the Player of the Match in the first ODI.

Meanwhile, Rassie van der Dussen leads the batters’ chart with 94 runs across the two ODIs. Kagiso Rabada, who had registered a fifer in the second game, leads the wicket-takers’ chart with 6 wickets to his name.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 23 ODI matches against each other and South Africa, unsurprisingly, dominate the head-to-head battle with 18 wins to their name. Bangladesh have won 5 of the games so far.

When is South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match is on March 23, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match starts?

The South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match being played?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Which channel in India will live telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match?

South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on Star Sports in India.

Elsewhere: SuperSport will live telecast the match in South Africa while cricket fans in Bangladesh can see the game on Bangladesh TV (BTV), Gazi Television (GTV) and Titas Sports (T Sports).

How to watch live streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match in India?

The live streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be done via Disney+ Hotstar.