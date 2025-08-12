Caitlin Clark Yet To Resume Practice Confirms Indiana Fever Coach Stephanie White

Caitlin Clark still out with right groin injury, to miss Dallas Wings game
Caitlin Clark has missed 19 of 32 games this season, Fever 6-2 in last eight despite injuries
Lexie Hull scores 17 in win over Chicago Sky, earns praise from Stephanie White
Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White confirmed that All-Star guard Caitlin Clark “is progressing from an injured right groin, but still is not practising.”
Clark has missed every game since she was injured in the closing minutes of Indiana’s 85-77 victory over Connecticut on July 15, and she will not play in Tuesday’s matchup against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.
The 23-year-old has been sidelined by three different muscle injuries this season, causing her to miss 19 out of 32 games. The Fever’s record without her stands at 10-9, including a 6-2 run over the last eight games, even after losing guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries.
Having made her debut in 2024, Clark went on to claim the WNBA’s prestigious Rookie of the Year award last season, an accolade recent WNBA MVP winners A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Elena Delle Donne had all previously won.
Before her latest injury, Clark was averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds per game.
When asked about her star player, White said: “No return to practice, she's been able to get a little bit more of her full-court running with all of her body weight. It's really building up from doing minimal to building some endurance to do longer periods of time. She's been able to do a little more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not into practice shape.”
Despite these setbacks and having only nine active players with no true point guards, Indiana still overcame the Chicago Sky 92-70 on Sunday, with Lexie Hull staking her claim as the star of the show, registering 17 points.
Following the victory, White was quick to heap praise of Hull: “Yeah, I’m proud of her. She is her own worst critic. She’s a perfectionist. You know, she wants everything to go right all the time. And, you know, it was nice to see the ball go through the net for her and for her to play with such confidence.”