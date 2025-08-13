PSG Vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025: Preview, Players To Watch, Prediction - All You Need To Know

PSG take on Spurs in the UEFA Super Cup final
Thomas Frank is managing Spurs in his first European outing
PSG have excluded their goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma
Thomas Frank says Tottenham are ready to face Paris Saint-Germain and says the team want to win more trophies ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday.
Spurs, who are making their Super Cup debut, ended their 17-year wait for a trophy with their Europa League triumph in May, with their manager Ange Postecoglou losing his job shortly after due to a 17th-place finish in the Premier League.
Son Heung-min has recently left the club, while Spurs will be without James Maddison and Yves Bissouma, who has been left out for disciplinary reasons, but Frank is confident they still have what it takes to beat the Champions League winners.
"These players, just like PSG players, have just won a big trophy six-seven weeks ago and had a fantastic experience of doing that," Frank said ahead of his first competitive game in charge.
"And they just want to win more. It's a great feeling. So, the players will be ready. It's the right time to face PSG. We are ready. I am 100% convinced that it will be very super competitive.
"But of course, over the whole season, they are in a better place to perform better. But in a single game, we will be ready."
Unlike Spurs, PSG have not had a pre-season due to their involvement in the Club World Cup, where they lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the final on July 13.
Luis Enrique's side were treble winners last season, wrapping up the Ligue 1 title in early April before adding the Coupe de France and a first Champions League trophy to their collection thanks to a record-breaking 5-0 win over Inter.
While news of Gianluigi Donnarumma's exclusion has dominated the pre-match talk, Luis Enrique is focused on more trophies, though he believes the lack of preparation could be a hindrance.
"We have the opportunity to make history in Paris and win trophies. It's our DNA; I'm delighted to have these kinds of players," Luis Enrique said
"We have the mentality to be better, to improve the team. It will be difficult, but that's our mentality to prepare for this season.
"It will be very special because we have the opportunity to make even more history. That's a real motivation for us."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Paris Saint-Germain – Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele has been involved in more goals than any other player in Europe's big five leagues in all competitions in 2025 (36 – 27 goals, nine assists).
Indeed, the Frenchman has either scored (three) or assisted (three) in six of his eight games against English opposition in 2025.
Tottenham – Dominic Solanke
Dominic Solanke was Spurs' joint-top scorer in the Europa League last season, netting five goals, including one in each leg of the semi-final.
All five of his goals came from big chances, of which he had nine overall, with only Kasper Hogh and Bruno Fernandes (both seven) scoring from more such opportunities.
MATCH PREDICTION: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN WIN
This is the first-ever meeting between PSG and Tottenham. Indeed, in 2025, PSG have won five of their eight games against English opposition (L3), though they did lose their most recent match 3-0 in the Club World Cup final to Chelsea in July.
Spurs, meanwhile, have won their last two meetings with French opponents, winning home and away against Marseille in the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League.
Eleven of the last 12 editions of the UEFA Super Cup have been won by the previous season's Champions League winners, with the exception being Atletico Madrid's 4-2 win over Real Madrid in 2018.
Tottenham are the eighth different English side to feature in the UEFA Super Cup. Six of the previous seven won their first-ever appearance in the final, with the exception being Arsenal, Spurs' north London rivals, who lost 2-0 on aggregate to AC Milan in 1995.
However, no Premier League side has lost more games so far in 2025 than Spurs (16), though each of the Lilywhites' last four wins have come in European competition (vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bodo/Glimt twice and Manchester United).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Paris Saint-Germain – 62.4%
Draw – 19.3%
Tottenham – 18.3%