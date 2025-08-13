PSG Vs Tottenham, UEFA Super Cup 2025: Preview, Players To Watch, Prediction - All You Need To Know

Udine will welcome some of the top players as it plays host to the 2025 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, as Paris Saint-Germain take on Tottenham Hotspur

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tottenham-Hotspur
Tottenham are ready for UEFA Super Cup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PSG take on Spurs in the UEFA Super Cup final

  • Thomas Frank is managing Spurs in his first European outing

  • PSG have excluded their goalie Gianluigi Donnarumma

Thomas Frank says Tottenham are ready to face Paris Saint-Germain and says the team want to win more trophies ahead of their UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday.

Spurs, who are making their Super Cup debut, ended their 17-year wait for a trophy with their Europa League triumph in May, with their manager Ange Postecoglou losing his job shortly after due to a 17th-place finish in the Premier League.

Son Heung-min has recently left the club, while Spurs will be without James Maddison and Yves Bissouma, who has been left out for disciplinary reasons, but Frank is confident they still have what it takes to beat the Champions League winners.

"These players, just like PSG players, have just won a big trophy six-seven weeks ago and had a fantastic experience of doing that," Frank said ahead of his first competitive game in charge.

Mikey Moore has signed a new deal at Tottenham - null
Premier League: Tottenham Teenager Mikey Moore Signs New Long-term Contract

BY Stats Perform

"And they just want to win more. It's a great feeling. So, the players will be ready. It's the right time to face PSG. We are ready. I am 100% convinced that it will be very super competitive.

"But of course, over the whole season, they are in a better place to perform better. But in a single game, we will be ready."

Unlike Spurs, PSG have not had a pre-season due to their involvement in the Club World Cup, where they lost 3-0 to Chelsea in the final on July 13.

Luis Enrique's side were treble winners last season, wrapping up the Ligue 1 title in early April before adding the Coupe de France and a first Champions League trophy to their collection thanks to a record-breaking 5-0 win over Inter.

While news of Gianluigi Donnarumma's exclusion has dominated the pre-match talk, Luis Enrique is focused on more trophies, though he believes the lack of preparation could be a hindrance.

"We have the opportunity to make history in Paris and win trophies. It's our DNA; I'm delighted to have these kinds of players," Luis Enrique said

"We have the mentality to be better, to improve the team. It will be difficult, but that's our mentality to prepare for this season.

"It will be very special because we have the opportunity to make even more history. That's a real motivation for us."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Paris Saint-Germain – Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has been involved in more goals than any other player in Europe's big five leagues in all competitions in 2025 (36 – 27 goals, nine assists).

Indeed, the Frenchman has either scored (three) or assisted (three) in six of his eight games against English opposition in 2025.  

info_icon

Tottenham – Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke was Spurs' joint-top scorer in the Europa League last season, netting five goals, including one in each leg of the semi-final.

All five of his goals came from big chances, of which he had nine overall, with only Kasper Hogh and Bruno Fernandes (both seven) scoring from more such opportunities.

MATCH PREDICTION: PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN WIN

This is the first-ever meeting between PSG and Tottenham. Indeed, in 2025, PSG have won five of their eight games against English opposition (L3), though they did lose their most recent match 3-0 in the Club World Cup final to Chelsea in July.  

Spurs, meanwhile, have won their last two meetings with French opponents, winning home and away against Marseille in the group stages of the 2022-23 Champions League. 

Eleven of the last 12 editions of the UEFA Super Cup have been won by the previous season's Champions League winners, with the exception being Atletico Madrid's 4-2 win over Real Madrid in 2018. 

Tottenham are the eighth different English side to feature in the UEFA Super Cup. Six of the previous seven won their first-ever appearance in the final, with the exception being Arsenal, Spurs' north London rivals, who lost 2-0 on aggregate to AC Milan in 1995. 

However, no Premier League side has lost more games so far in 2025 than Spurs (16), though each of the Lilywhites' last four wins have come in European competition (vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Bodo/Glimt twice and Manchester United). 

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Paris Saint-Germain – 62.4%

Draw – 19.3%

Tottenham – 18.3%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son