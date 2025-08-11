Premier League: Tottenham Teenager Mikey Moore Signs New Long-term Contract

Mikey Moore and Tottenham have agreed on a new long-term contract
Tottenham have announced that talented teenager Mikey Moore has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.
Moore, who turned 18 years old on Monday, is currently on loan with Rangers for the 2025-26 campaign.
The winger made 21 appearances for Spurs in all competitions last season, registering a goal and two assists.
Moore became the youngest player to start a Premier League match for Spurs since Stephen Carr in September 1993 in their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace last October.
He also scored his first senior goal during Tottenham's 3-0 win over Elfsborg during the league phase of their title-winning Europa League campaign.
Indeed, he became England's youngest-ever scorer in a major European competition with that strike at the end of January.
At 17 years and 172 days old, Moore broke Jimmy Greaves' record (17 years, 245 days), set in October 1957 for the London XI against Lausanne-Sport.
Moore has also made nine appearances for England's Under-19s, but he is yet to feature for Russell Martin's Rangers since his loan move earlier this month.