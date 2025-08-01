Rangers have confirmed the signing of Mikey Moore from Tottenham on a season-long loan, pending international clearance.
The highly-rated young forward becomes the latest player to join Russell Martin's squad and is the Ibrox side's ninth arrival this transfer window.
Moore, who will turn 18 later this month, has been part of the Spurs set-up since the age of seven and made his Under-21 debut at just 15.
In north London, he made history when he appeared against Manchester City, becoming the youngest Tottenham player ever to appear in a Premier League match at 16 years and 277 days (the 16th youngest in Premier League history).
Moore continued his impressive start to his life in professional football when he played in Europe for the first time during a 3-0 Europa League win over Qarabag in September 2024, going on to make several appearances during the club's run to the trophy.
The teenager also became the youngest Spurs player to start a league game since 1993 when he was named in the lineup against Crystal Palace at just 17 years and 77 days old.
Moore went on to break another record in January with his first senior goal. He scored in the dying moments of a European victory against Elfsborg, making him England's youngest-ever goalscorer in a major European competition, seeing him break a 68-year record previously held by Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves.
Speaking after sealing his move to Ibrox, Moore said: "I'm excited to get going. As soon as I heard Rangers were interested and wanted me to come, it was a massive opportunity for me. I'm excited to be here, and hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I can do.
"I've always loved Rangers as a club. My family have always loved them.
"I think with the new boss and the way that we play, it's a great place to be at the minute. It was a pretty easy decision for me to come here."
Moore also credited advice from former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe in making his decision: "As soon as Rangers came in, I spoke to Jermain Defoe, who had a spell up here, and he absolutely loved it.
"As soon as I called him, he told me that if I have an opportunity to go to Rangers, then I should take it. When I first heard [the interest], I thought the exact same thing.
"It was a massive thing speaking to him because he's had experience up here, and I'm close to him because he's a great guy. He only said good things about the club and the people here.
"He's a massive role model for me. What he did in his career was special. I've been learning off him every day since I was 16.
"It was a great experience for me, and I'm lucky enough to still speak to him and learn off him all the time. He couldn't speak much better of the club, and I’m excited to go and do something myself here."
Moore could be in line to make his Rangers bow in the club's Scottish Premiership opener away at Motherwell on Saturday if he is cleared to play in time.