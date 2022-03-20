Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By 7 wickets In Second ODI, Level Series 1-1

Kagiso Rabada took a fifer before Quinton de Kock's quickfire fifty helped South Africa chase down 195 runs with 76 balls to spare.

SA Vs BAN: South Africa Beat Bangladesh By 7 wickets In Second ODI, Level Series 1-1
South African opener Quinton de Kock plays a side shot during 2nd ODI Vs Bangladesh on March 20. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 9:34 pm

South Africa hit back with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh on Sunday to level the one-day series 1-1 and take it to a decisive final game.

SA Vs BAN 2nd ODI Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

South Africa controlled the second ODI from the moment it had Bangladesh 34-5 in the 13th over and although the tourists recovered well to post 194-9, the Proteas got home with ease.

South Africa reached 195-3 in the 38th over with half-centuries from the returning Quinton de Kock (62 off 41 balls) and Kyle Verreynne (58 not out off 77).

The victory eased the pressure on the home team after Bangladesh clinched a surprise win in the first game, its first victory over South Africa in an ODI in South Africa.

South Africa's batters confirmed a victory that was set up by the bowlers at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Related stories

SA Vs BAN, 2nd ODI: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh With Plenty To Spare, Series 1-1 - Highlights

SA Vs BAN, 1st ODI: Bangladesh Create History With First-Ever Win In South Africa - Highlights

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took 5-39, including three of those five early wickets to leave Bangladesh in a deep hole.

Afif Hossain's fighting 72 under extreme pressure lifted Bangladesh to a reasonable score.

He hit nine fours and defied the South African attack, and was part of half-century partnerships with Mahmudullah (25) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38).

South Africa's early progress was interrupted when it lost bowler Wayne Parnell to a leg injury in just his third over, forcing captain Temba Bavuma to fill in as an extra bowler.

But de Kock put South Africa on course for the win with a rapid half-century in the chase after returning to the lineup having missed the opening game with illness. The left-hander launched nine fours and two sixes and South Africa didn't lose that early momentum.

Verreynne saw it home after an 82-run stand with Bavuma, who made 37.

The series decider is back at Centurion, where Bangladesh won the first game, on Wednesday.

Tags

Sports Cricket South Africa Vs Bangladesh South Africa Vs Bangladesh 2022 SA Vs BAN South African National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Kagiso Rabada Afif Hossain Kyle Verreynne Johannesburg
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming