South Africa face a must-win game against Bangladesh in the second ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday. The day game could write a new chapter for Bangladesh national cricket team which is on a high in 2022. Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 with a historic 38-run win against the Proteas on Friday. Follow live cricket scores of South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.



03:04 PM IST: 50 Up For Bangladesh

Bangladesh have crossed the 50-run mark. They crossed it on the final ball of the 17th over, while the following over saw four runs coming off it.

BAN 56/5 (18)

02:51 PM IST: Parnell Injured

Wayne Parnell seems to have developed a hamstring on his left leg. He lying on the ground for some treatment, we have a short stoppage in play.

Oh, that's a bad news. Parnell walks out of the ground, Temba Bavuma will complete his over.

BAN 47/5 (14.5)

02:35 PM IST: Bangladesh Five Down

Mushfiqur Rahim (11 off 31) also loses his wicket as Wayne Parnell catches him plumb in front of the stumps. This time it is the lack of bounce that helps South Africa get a wicket.

This pitch at Wanderers is a demon. It has already come under scrutiny for its uneven bounce before as well and today's match might inivite some more critics. No wonder if the ICC also joins the list.

Mahmudullah comes to bat next.

BAN 34/5 (12.4)

02:32 PM IST: Another Wicket

Another Bangladesh batter bites the dust. Yasir Ali departs after scoring 2 runs off 14 balls. Kagiso Rabada gets his wicket.

BAN 34/4 (12)

02:23 PM IST: Bangladesh Under Pressure

The first powerplay ends with the scorecard reading 30/3. Bangladesh are under serious pressure. A lot of responsibilies are now on the shoulders of experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim (8 not out) and Yasir Ali (1 not out).

Meanwhile, the balls on the pitch have not only bounced extra bit, but also stayed low when hit the cracks. It's not a batting favourable surface for sure.

BAN 30/3 (10)

02:10 PM IST: Bangladesh Lose Third Wicket

Liton Das (15 off 21) is out. He got a short ball angled into the body from Rabada and edged it to Quinton de Kock as he failed to pull out his bat properly from the line of the ball. Needless to say, Bangladesh are in deep-deep trouble.

BAN 23/3 (7.1)

02:04 PM IST: Injury Scare

Lungi Ngidi is having some trouble on his right leg, below the knee region. He may have hurt himself trying to save a boundary on the second ball of the 6th over. The physio has given his some spray in the injured area, let's hope all is well.

BAN 15/2 (6)

01:52 PM IST: Another Wicket

Big-big wicket this is for South Africa. Shakib Al Hasan departs for a golden duck and once again it is the bounce of the pitch that does the trick.

Shakib tried to play the ball down to the leg side but got a leading edge. Meanwhile, Kyle Verreynne did really well to hold on to the catch.

BAN 8/2 (3.3)

01:44 PM IST: Wicket

Tamim Iqbal walks back to the dugout after his short stint of 4 balls for one run at the crease. Ngidi claims the wicket. The delivery was a bit short but it was the extra bounce that surprised Tamim who handed a catch to Keshav Maharaj at backward point.

Shakib Al Hasan comes out to bat.

BAN 7/1 (2.2)

01:39 PM IST: 3 Came Off It

Just three runs came off the first over from Ngidi.

Kagiso Rabada will bowl from the other end.

BAN 3/0 (1)

01:32 PM IST: It's Game Time

The match at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg kicks off. Tamim Iqbal takes the strike and Liton Das is his partner. Lungi Ngidi has the new ball in hand. Here we go!

01:25 PM IST: Playing XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Kyle Verreynne, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

01:06 PM IST: Bangladesh Bat First

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first.

So the visitors will be batting once again in the series. They are high on confidence and must be looking to repeat their batting performance from the first ODI that took place in Centurion.

01:02 PM IST: Welcome Guys

Hello and welcome to the space everyone. Can Bangladesh write history today or South Africa bounce back? We will get to know that soon. Just hang on for a while for the toss update.

Bangladesh are a win away from a first-ever series victory in South Africa in any format. Friday's victory at Centurion will give Tamim Iqbal's team belief that another solid performance will not only help clinch the ODI series but set BAN up for the two-Test series starting in Durban on March 31.

Bangladesh’s batters set up the history-making victory with Shakib Al Hasan (77), Litton Das (50) and Yasir Ali (50) all hitting half-centuries in a strong total of 314-7. They can expect similar batting conditions at the Wanderers in Johannesburg since four matches in the last seven day games here produced scores above 350 for the team batting first.

The pressure is on South Africa to level the series. The SA bowling, led by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi can certainly be more impactful. Ngidi's 1 for 75 in Centurion was the worst bowling figures by a South African against Bangladesh. On the other side, Bangladesh pacers Taskin Ahmed (3-36) and Shoriful Islam (2-47), whose early strikes put South Africa in trouble at 36-3, played important roles.

Bangladesh are unlikely to change their winning combination. South Africa could bring in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.