Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: BAN Eye Historic Series Win Vs SA - Live Watch Details

Bangladesh will look for another perfect team game in Johannesburg on Saturday as another slice of history beckons them in South Africa. Having beaten South Africa for the first time in 20 years on Friday, Bangladesh can seal the three-match ODI series if they win at the Wanderers. Watch live streaming of SA vs BAN in India. (More Cricket News)

"Sunday is a must-win game for us. We have to up our game in all the departments. It will look after the points that we require. There's no guaranteed points going into the game just because you are playing Bangladesh. We need to play the cricket that we know we can," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma. The 38-run defeat at Centurion has certainly hurt the pride of a full-strength South African team.

In India, the SA vs BAN 2nd ODI can be seen live on STAR Sports First from 1:30 PM IST. Live streaming can be seen on Disney+ Hotstar.

Elsewhere, SuperSport will live telecast the match in South African while cricket fans in Bangladesh can see the SA vs BAN game on Bangladesh TV (BTV), Gazi Television (GTV) and Titas Sports (T Sports).

The Wanderers pitch in Johannesburg has produced high-scoring games. In the last seven day matches, the team batting first has scored 350-plus runs. Bangladesh scored 314 for 7 in Centurion after South Africa won the toss and decided to field.

Bangladesh’s batters set up the history-making victory with Shakib Al Hasan (77), Litton Das (50) and Yasir Ali (50) all hitting half-centuries. Then spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz undid South Africa with 4 for 61 in nine overs as the Proteas were all out for 276 in 48.5 overs.

South Africa have their best team for the series. Their bowling attack is most formidable with Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in the forefront. But names don't count and South Africa need to deliver a knockout punch to stay in the three-match ODI series.