Son Heung-min Transfer: South Korea Star Completes Record MLS Move To LAFC After Tottenham Departure

Son had already announced his decision to leave Spurs at a press conference ahead of their pre-season friendly against Newcastle United last Saturday

Son-Heung-min
Son Heung-min has joined Los Angeles FC
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Son ends his 10-year spell at Spurs

  • Joins Los Angeles for an MLS record fee

  • Son managed 173 goals and 101 assists for Spurs

Son Heung-min has ended his 10-year spell with Tottenham after joining Los Angeles for an MLS record fee.

The South Korea forward becomes the most expensive transfer in MLS history, after Spurs confirmed his move to the BMO Stadium for a reported fee of £20m.

Son had already announced his decision to leave Spurs at a press conference ahead of their pre-season friendly against Newcastle United last Saturday.

The 33-year-old expressed his desire for a new challenge after captaining Tottenham to Europa League glory last season, their first major trophy in 17 years.

Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
Son Heung-Min Gets Emotional Farewell As Tottenham Hotspur Hold Newcastle United 1-1 In Seoul

BY Photo Webdesk

Reported interest from Saudi Arabia did not materialise into a move before Spurs confirmed Son's departure on Wednesday, paying an emotional tribute to their captain.

"Sonny is one of the greatest players to ever wear the famous Lilywhite shirt, and he has been a joy to watch over the past decade," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said in the club's announcement. 

"Not only is he a wonderfully gifted footballer, but he’s also an incredible human being who has touched hearts and inspired people throughout the club and all over the world.

"The Europa League triumph in Bilbao was a truly magical moment in the club’s history, and Sonny lifting the trophy is a perfect lasting memory from his fantastic decade at Tottenham Hotspur.

"Sonny has given so much to this club, both on and off the pitch, and for that, we are forever grateful.

"We wish him all the best for the future, and he will always be welcome back at the club as a beloved and cherished member of our Spurs family."

Son managed 173 goals and 101 assists for Spurs in all competitions, including 127 goals and 27 assists in 333 matches in the Premier League.

The fee paid to Spurs for the South Korean surpasses the previous MLS record of £16.5m that Atlanta United splashed on Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough in February.

Son was present at LAFC's 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Mexican side Tigres on Tuesday, and will now hope to help his new side climb up from sixth in the Western Conference.

Published At:
Tags

