Aston Villa Vs Newcastle, Premier League 2025-26: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Aston Villa Vs Newcastle, Premier League: Despite finishing level on points with Newcastle last season, Villa missed out on the Champions League on goal difference after losing to Manchester United on the final day

Aston Villa Vs Newcastle, Premier League
Tyrone Mings expects a difficult match against Newcastle
  • Aston Villa and Newcastle United open their Premier League campaigns against each other

  • Despite finishing level on points with Newcastle last season, Villa missed out on the Champions League on goal difference

  • Check out the preview, prediction and key players for Aston Villa vs Newcastle match

Tyrone Mings ie expecting a "difficult" start to Aston Villa's Premier League season ahead of their first match of the new campaign against Newcastle United. 

Despite finishing level on points with Newcastle last season, Villa missed out on the Champions League on goal difference after losing to Manchester United on the final day.

Unai Emery's side have won three of their pre-season friendlies this summer, while the Magpies failed to win any of their six matches ahead of the new season.

Nevertheless, Mings, who played under Newcastle boss Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, is anticipating a big challenge in their opening match as they look to finish in the European places once again.

"Knowing Eddie Howe as I know him, they'll be very intense, they'll be fit – his pre-seasons are quite difficult," said Mings.

"They're a fantastic team. They have great players and every game against them is very difficult. We have to be at our sharpest and at our best to get a result.

"I'm expecting a very difficult afternoon but one that we can look forward to as well. What a great way to start the season at home in front of our fans against Newcastle. I'm sure it will be a great day.

"[Our target is] Definitely European football again. It's the toughest league in the world and the competition is always improving.

"Every time I look at the Premier League, the table and the teams that are in it and the squads that they have, it's so hard.

"That's what makes it so great and why so many people tune in around the world, because it's so competitive. We don't downplay how difficult every season is."

Newcastle, meanwhile, have seen their pre-season preparations dominated by the transfer saga surrounding last year's top scorer, Alexander Isak.

Isak, who netted 23 Premier League goals in 2024-25, has been linked with a move to Liverpool, with the Magpies reportedly turning down a £110m for the 25-year-old. 

Despite their off-the-field issues, Newcastle have been able to bolster their defence with the signing of Malick Thiaw from AC Milan, having missed out on a number of targets. 

And Howe believes the defender's experience in balancing domestic and European football will be an important asset for his side this season.

"We're really pleased to have Malick on board. He's a player I've admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options," said Howe.

"Malick is still young but brings valuable experience of Champions League football, as well as playing in the Bundesliga and Serie A, which is a major positive for us as we return to Europe this season."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins led the way for Villa in last season's Premier League with 16 goals, while also providing eight assists.

The striker has scored in all four of his Premier League home games against Newcastle (five goals). He also has two assists in these four games, only having a hand in more home league goals for the Villans against Brighton (eight).

Newcastle – Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy enjoyed his best Premier League campaign last season in terms of output after scoring eight goals and registering 12 assists.

Only Mohamed Salah (18) recorded more assists than Murphy last season as he will look to step up in the absence of Isak.

MATCH PREDICTION – ASTON VILLA WIN

Villa are unbeaten in their last 21 home games in all competitions (W15 D6), winning the last eight in a row. It's their longest run without defeat at Villa Park since a run of 24 between September 1976 and May 1977.

Villa won 2-1 at West Ham in their opening Premier League match last season, but have not won on MD1 in consecutive campaigns between 2013-14 and 2015-16.

Emery's side are also looking to record consecutive wins against Newcastle for the first time since completing the league double over them in the 2004-05 season.

This is the second time in the last three seasons Villa and Newcastle have met in their opening league match of the season, with the Magpies winning 5-1 at St. James' Park in 2023-24.

Newcastle have also won their opening league match in each of the last three seasons, more times than they had in the previous 14 campaigns combined (W2 D4 L8).

However, Newcastle have lost five of their last six Premier League away games against Aston Villa, with the exception being a 3-1 victory in January 2024.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Aston Villa – 42%

Draw – 25.4%

Newcastle – 32.7%

