Villarreal 0-2 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins Ready To Shine In Premier League After Impressive Pre-Season

Ollie Watkins scores in Aston Villa win over Villarreal
Raring to go for Premier League opener
Had missed entire pre-season schedule in 2024-25 due to injury
Ollie Watkins is ready to head into the Premier League campaign "all guns blazing" following an impressive pre-season with Aston Villa.
The England forward was on target as Villa completed their preparations for 2025-26 with a 2-0 victory over La Liga side Villarreal on Sunday.
It was Watkins' fifth goal of pre-season as he continued to build momentum ahead of Villa's Premier League launch against Newcastle United this weekend.
The 29-year-old is feeling the benefits, having missed the entire pre-season schedule last time around due to injury after helping England reach the Euro 2024 final.
"Pre-season is crucial for yourself as a player. It sets the foundations for you going into the season," he told Villa's official website.
"Last season, I didn't have that. I didn't play in any pre-season games, so I was trying to play catch-up. For me, it's massive to play these games, feel good, get your confidence up and go into the season all guns blazing.
"It's been a good pre-season for us. Over in Nashville, against Roma and Marseille, there have been some good tests for us. The last game [against Villarreal] has been positive, so that stands us in good stead for the weekend.
"I'm just looking forward to being back at Villa Park as we haven't played any pre-season games there.
"It'll be nice to be playing in front of a full Villa Park again - I've missed that feeling. We've got big targets for the season, and it starts against Newcastle on Saturday."