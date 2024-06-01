Yogeshbhai Narayandas Patel is an Indian politician. He has been a Member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from the Manialpur Assembly Constituency since 2012. He is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party. On 15th December 2022, he became Pro-Term Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elections, he won the election in Ananda for the Bharatiya Janata Party with a comfortable margin, ensuring the victory of his party in a key area. Patel was appointed as the pro-term speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly in 2022, tasked with conducting the proceedings of the house until a speaker is elected.