Suresh Bansal (31 January 1943 – 29 January 2022) was an Indian politician and a member of the 16th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh of India. He was born in Ghaziabad, and he attended the Meerut College & Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University and attained a Master in Science degree. His interest in the sciences as well as agriculture was clear to everyone around him and everyone who knew him from quite early on in his life, and his decision to pursue the sciences and attain an educational qualification paid off. By profession, he was a farmer and politician. Bansal was a MLA for one term. He represented the Ghaziabad constituency and was a member of the Bahujan Samaj Party political party. He lost his seat in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election to Atul Garg of the Bharatiya Janata Party.Bansal died from COVID-19 at a hospital in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, on 29 January 2022, at the age of 78.