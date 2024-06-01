V.M. Sudheeran is an Indian politician who was a former President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) former speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Health Minister of Kerala, and a prominent leader in Kerala. He was a member of the 6th, 11th, 12th, and 13th Lok Sabha representing Alappuzha each time, and a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 1980 to 1996 representing Manalur.

Sudheeran's interest in politics began during his formative years at St. Thomas College, Thrissur, where he was a student leader within the Kerala Students Union (KSU). His Gandhian style of leadership enabled him to rise through the ranks of the organization and propelled him to the presidency of KSU from 1971 to 1973. Transitioning from student politics to youth activism, Sudheeran assumed the mantle of President of the Kerala Pradesh Youth Congress from 1975 to 1977, where he championed the aspirations of Kerala's youth. He was also elected General Secretary of the organisation in 1977. Sudheeran made his debut in national politics in the same year- securing a landslide victory in the Alappuzha constituency, earning him a seat in the 6th Lok Sabha.

He rose to an important position within his party as well, serving as the General Secretary of the KPCC(Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) the state unit of the Indian National Congress from 1980-1985. He also served a three-year term as the president of the organization later in his career-from 2014 to 2017. Sudheeran's heart remained rooted in Kerala's soil, prompting his decision to contest the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections in 1980 from the Manalur constituency in Thrissur. His victory added a new dimension to his career, as Sudheeran embarked on a journey of service as a legislator representing the aspirations of his constituents. He was once again elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1982 and served till 1986.1985 was one of the most special years of Sudheeran’s career- when he was given the responsibility of being the speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Parallel to his legislative and executive roles, Sudheeran continued to be an important leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), serving in various capacities within the party hierarchy. He assumed the role of the Vice-President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in 1990, contributing immensely to the smooth functioning of the party as well as facilitating the party's growth and outreach among the people of Kerala. In 1995, Sudheeran's responsibilities expanded to the realm of public health as he took the oath as the Health Minister of Kerala under Chief Minister A. K. Antony.

He served his second term in the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 and got re-elected consecutively in the 1999 election as well. During this time, he served as a member of some parliamentary committees, ranging from the Committee on Railways, and the Ethics Committee to the Committee on Human Resource Development.

He suffered electoral setbacks including a defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from the Alappuzha constituency. However, he chose to refocus his energies on governing and nurturing his party- the Indian National Congress. In 2014, Sudheeran was made the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) by the party's high command. In January 2024, Sudheeran made the bold decision to resign from the political affairs committee of the KPCC