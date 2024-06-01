Rituraj Sinha is an Indian entrepreneur and politician who serves as the National secretary who serves as the National Secretary of BJP and Group Managing Director of SIS Limited, a multinational security firm. He also serves as a member of the Board of Governors at IIM Bodh Gaya. Rituraj is currently the National secretary of BJP and serves as the Party’s Co-Incharge of India’s North-east.

Sinha's professional journey began in the realm of finance, where he began as an investment banker.

He is the Chairperson for the private security sector at FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and his position as a board member of governors at IIM Bodh Gaya. He is involved in empowering NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets through the Defense Ministry of India.