Sharad Tripathi was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the state of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to Lok Sabha from Sant Kabir Nagar constituency in the 2014 general election.In 2016, he was involved in a physical altercation with another MP in the Lok Sabha, which led to his suspension from the House. This incident garnered significant media attention and raised questions about his conduct as a public representative. However, Tripathi later apologized for his actions and was reinstated as a member of the Lok Sabha.