Rabindra Kumar Jena, is an Indian politician hailing from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party. Armed with a post-graduate degree in management, Jena ventured into the business world and was working as a Managing Director of Balasore Alloys Ltd. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in 2014 from Balasore constituency in Odisha. He is a member of the Biju Janata Dal political party. In May 2019 Parliamentary Elections he was defeated by Pratap Sarangi of BJP. He has won prestigious awards such as the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award and the Utkal Samman.

As Odisha gears up for the upcoming elections, the BJD government has decided to renominate him as a candidate from the Balasore constituency.