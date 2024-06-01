Pasang Dorjee Sona (born 6 November 1972) is an Indian politician from Arunachal Pradesh. He represents the 33rd Mechukha Assembly constituency.

Sona was elected as MLA for the first time in 2009 from the 33rd Mechukha Assembly (ST) Constituency.He was re-elected in the 2014 Assembly Election as MLA and served as Parliamentary Secretary (Tourism) in the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Won the Election for the third consecutive time in 2019 and was elected as the Speaker of the 7th Legislative Assembly on 4 June 2019.On 12 January 2021, Sona was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III.