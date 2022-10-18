Zilliqa Price Prediction - Will ZIL Or TAMA Hit $0.05 First!?

The launch of Zilliqa’s Metaverse service Metapolis was the news that launches ZIL into high orbit, tripling its value back in March. From $0.045 to $0.186, Zilliqa gained 300% in the span of just a few days. For the period of 30 days, ZIL posted a 321% gain in total.

Unfortunately for Zilliqa and its many investors who jumped on the bandwagon, these gains didn’t last long. By mid-May, ZIL was trading at $0.05. The downward movement didn’t even end there and today, the token is estimated at $0.029.

For fairness' sake, Zilliqa is just one of many cryptocurrencies that are having difficulties in 2022, after the massive crypto crash in May. ZIL lost almost 90% of its value from the glory days and an all-time high of $0.26. Zilliqa price prediction seems equally grim, which is why we recommend looking for alternative investments.

Two that spring to mind are Tamadoge and IMPT, a recent addition to the world of crypto. Both tokens represent mature projects with excellent ideas and almost flawless execution. Some experts even claim that TAMA is set to reach $0.5 before ZIL. Today, we are examining the validity of those claims.

Zilliqa Price Prediction

Zilliqa's future price movement may be a bit hard to predict, due to the conditions on the crypto market. There are too many variables at the moment to make any kind of accurate Zilliqa price prediction.

For a while, it seemed that Zilliqa will be the next crypto to explode, after the launch of Metapolis. A metaverse-as-a-service platform looked like an ideal solution for companies and individuals who couldn’t justify their own metaverse servers and Zilliqa had filled that niche perfectly. Unfortunately, it all came tumbling down in May, and now Zilliqa price prediction doesn’t look too promising.

As you can see, the earliest we can expect ZIL to reach $0.05 is sometimes in 2024. By that time, Tamadoge could be worth above the magic $1-dolar line.

Zilliqa vs Tamadoge - Will ZIL or TAMA Hit $0.05 First?

Tamadoge is an ambitious Play-to-Earn (P2E) platform that has broken several records during its public presale. In just six weeks, the Tamadoge team raised $19 million by selling one billion TAMA tokens. This was the hard cap target set in the Tamadoge roadmap, and it was reached months ahead of the schedule.

When Tamadoge was first announced, many people felt it will be just another memecoin and Dogecoin clon. However, unlike its competitors DOGE and Shiba Inu, TAMA possesses actual fundamental utility as the native cryptocurrency of the Tamadoge ecosystem.

In Tamadoge, you can own and train digital pets called Tamadoges. You can pit them in battles against other people’s pets and earn TAMA rewards for each victory and placement on the leaderboard. Rewards can be spent on upgrading your Tamadoge pack, adding new doges, or buying accessories for your pets.

The obvious next step for Tamadoge is to get as many listings on crypto exchanges for TAMA and begin trading. The first such listing happened on the OKX crypto exchange. The exchange offers both DEX and CEX platforms for trading and TAMA can be found on both.

At the moment, Tamadoge is preparing its first NFT collection, which will be released in mid-October. It will consist of 1,000 rare and unique Tamadoges and it will drop on OpenSea on October 17th.

Zilliqa vs IMTP

Another excellent alternative to Zilliqa when it comes to investing is IMTP. IMTP is an innovative project that offers its users a chance to offset their carbon footprint. As evidence of human-made climate change mounts and we see more and more of its dangers every day, we all must do what we can to mitigate its consequences. And this is exactly what IMTP is trying to do.

The annual carbon emissions have reached 36.3 billion tons and are the main cause of climate change. One of the solutions for reducing them is the introduction of carbon credit and a carbon credit market. This is where IMTP comes into play.

The IMTP project offers a secure and transparent way of trading carbon credit across the globe. At the moment, it is estimated that the carbon credit market is worth around $700 million, so there is a lot of incentive to get a piece of that cake.

The IMTP team estimates that there are over 10,000 brands that have already committed their companies to establishing a carbon credit market. Among them are some of the biggest corporate names on the planet, including Microsoft, Google, Nike, and many others.

IMTP is currently holding a presale, raising more than $ million so far. The published goal is $10.8 and IMTP is well on its way toward achieving it ahead of schedule.

What Is Zilliqa?

Zilliqa is a project conjured by fifty industry experts, investors, engineers, and scientists. They aimed to solve one of the biggest blockchain weaknesses, scalability. Blockchain works like a charm on small scale, but once it is exposed to a large number of operations per second, the network suffers congestion, and the performance suffers.

By introducing a technology called sharding, Zilliqa plans to divide the workload among network nodes. Sharding allows operations to be run in parallel on the same network by assigning nodes, instead of consecutively. This vastly increases the number of operations per second and network performance.

Zilliqa also introduced Scilla, a programming language that reduced the network’s exposure to attacks while keeping a high volume of operations. In combination with Metapolis, these features seemed more than enough to ensure Zilliqa’s longevity and success, but the May crypto crash put an end to those ambitions.

Conclusion

Zilliqa is an ambitious project with many excellent features, but from investing point of view, it simply isn’t worth the risk at the moment. Tokens like Tamadoge and IMTP offer far better ROI, as their value continues to increase on the market.