10 Best Sunscreen For All Skin Types in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

The Indian climate during summers can not just be notoriously harsh, The Indian summer brings with it not just scorching temperatures but also a barrage of environmental stressors that can wreak havoc on your skin. From the relentless sun rays to pollution and humidity, these factors can leave your skin vulnerable and in need of protection. Dermatologists across the board have repeated the importance of sunscreen as an essential shield against these aggressors.

Sunscreen offers a plethora of benefits beyond mere sunburn prevention. It shields the skin from harmful UV rays, preventing premature aging signs like wrinkles and age spots. Moreover, it reduces the risk of skin cancer, making it a non-negotiable addition to your skincare routine.

Understanding the significance of selecting the best sunscreen tailored to your skin type in India is crucial. Whether you have sensitive skin, oily skin, or specific preferences like organic or mineral-based products, our list ensures you find the perfect sunscreen to keep your skin healthy and glowing throughout the summer.