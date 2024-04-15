10 Best Sunscreen For All Skin Types in India (2024)

What's Hot

As the summer heat intensifies, investing in sunscreen becomes essential, as dermatologists emphasise its necessity. To simplify your choice, we've compiled a list of the best sunscreens for all skin types, ensuring you find the perfect match for your skin's needs.

Our Top Picks

The Indian climate during summers can not just be notoriously harsh, The Indian summer brings with it not just scorching temperatures but also a barrage of environmental stressors that can wreak havoc on your skin. From the relentless sun rays to pollution and humidity, these factors can leave your skin vulnerable and in need of protection. Dermatologists across the board have repeated the importance of sunscreen as an essential shield against these aggressors.

Sunscreen offers a plethora of benefits beyond mere sunburn prevention. It shields the skin from harmful UV rays, preventing premature aging signs like wrinkles and age spots. Moreover, it reduces the risk of skin cancer, making it a non-negotiable addition to your skincare routine.

Understanding the significance of selecting the best sunscreen tailored to your skin type in India is crucial. Whether you have sensitive skin, oily skin, or specific preferences like organic or mineral-based products, our list ensures you find the perfect sunscreen to keep your skin healthy and glowing throughout the summer.

Types of sunscreen 

  • Chemical sunscreen: These sunscreens contain organic (carbon-based) compounds like avobenzone, octocrylene, and oxybenzone. They work by absorbing UV radiation and converting it into heat, which is then released from the skin. Chemical sunscreens tend to be lightweight and often have a transparent finish, making them suitable for daily wear under makeup.

  • Physical sunscreen: Also known as mineral sunscreen, these sunscreens contain active mineral ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. Instead of absorbing UV rays, physical sunscreens create a protective barrier on the skin's surface, reflecting and scattering UV radiation away from the skin. They are suitable for sensitive skin types and provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Factors to consider when choosing best sunscreen for face 

  • SPF Level: Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for adequate protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

  • Skin Type: Consider your skin type (dry, oily, sensitive, etc.) and choose a sunscreen that is formulated to suit your specific needs.

  • Ingredients: Look for sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for physical protection, or avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, or homosalate for chemical protection.

  • Water Resistance: If you'll be sweating or swimming, opt for a water-resistant sunscreen to ensure it stays effective longer.

  • Consistency: Choose a sunscreen with a consistency that you like and will use regularly, whether it's a lotion, cream, gel, or spray.

  • Non-comedogenic: If you have acne-prone skin, select a sunscreen labelled as non-comedogenic to avoid clogging pores.

  • Additional Features: Consider additional features like moisturising properties, anti-aging ingredients, or tinted formulas for added benefits.

Allergies and Sensitivities: Check the label for potential allergens if you have sensitive skin or known allergies.

How we narrowed down these options for you 

  • Dermatologist Recommendations: Sunscreens endorsed by dermatologists were given top priority, ensuring that each product has undergone professional scrutiny for safety and efficacy.

  • Performance Evaluation: Each sunscreen's performance was evaluated, based on factors such as sun protection efficacy, texture, ease of application, and compatibility with different skin types. Only products that excelled in these criteria made it to our final list, ensuring you receive top-notch protection and skincare benefits.

  • Customer Reviews and Ratings: We extensively analyzed customer feedback and ratings to understand real-world experiences with each sunscreen. Products with consistently positive reviews and high ratings were prioritized for inclusion in our selection.

  • Brand Reliability and Credibility: We considered the reputation and track record of each brand in the skincare industry. Only products from reputable and trusted brands made it to our list, ensuring reliability and credibility.

  • Price: Lastly while quality is paramount, we also considered affordability. Our selection includes options that offer excellent value for money, catering to various budget preferences without compromising on performance.

Below is a list of best sunscreens for all types in India

  1. EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50, 3.0 oz

info_icon

EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 is a water-resistant sunscreen perfect for active lifestyles, including children and outdoor athletes. It provides UVA/UVB protection and won't drip into eyes or rinse off due to perspiration. Formulated with zinc oxide, it reflects and scatters UV rays, while tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E) reduces signs of aging. This paraben-free, fragrance-free, non comedogenic, and oil-free sunscreen is suitable for all skin types and can be used alongside other skincare products. Remember to reapply every two hours and after swimming, sweating, or towel drying to maintain its effectiveness.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,696 (MRP 8,899 47% Off)

  • Brand: EltaMD 

  • SPF: 50

  • Size: 3.0 oz

  • Active Ingredients: Zinc oxide, Octinoxate, Octisalate

  • Water-resistance: 80 minutes

  • Free from: Paraben, Fragrance

Pros

Cons

Strong UV protection

Expensive

Smooth application without white cast

Water-resistant for long periods

Contains Vitamin E for anti-aging

Expert Insight: This sunscreen's ability to deliver high-quality protection while remaining gentle on the skin sets it apart as a standout product in the sunscreen market. It ensures long-lasting coverage, even during strenuous activities or in humid conditions.

User’s feedback: As someone with sensitive skin, I've always been cautious about the products I use. I've been using this sunscreen for years and it has never disappointed me. It's been my reliable companion during beach trips and baseball games, providing consistent protection against harmful sun rays. The lotion goes on smoothly, leaving no white marks or greasy residue. It's so lightweight that I often forget I have it on.

Why it's worth buying: With a stellar 4.7-star rating from over 9,000+ overall ratings on Amazon, it is a highly effective and trusted sunscreen that exceeds expectations.

Shop Now!

2. La Roche Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible fluid SPF50

info_icon

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ offers high UVA and UVB protection with a non-greasy, gentle formula suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Its sweat and sand-resistant formula leaves an invisible, lightweight finish, making it ideal for daily use under makeup. This fragrance-free sunscreen is enhanced with an exclusive filter MEXORYL400 to protect against damage from UVA, UVB, and ultra-long UVA rays. Its transparent application ensures no white cast, providing effective sun protection without compromising your skin's comfort or appearance.

Specifications:

  • Price: 2,599 (MRP 2,999 13% Off)

  • Brand: La Roche-Posay

  • Type: Fluid sunscreen

  • SPF: 50+

  • Volume: 50ml

  • Texture: Non-greasy

  • Skin Type: All

  • Active Ingredient: Zinc Oxide

Pros

Cons

Water and sweat-resistant

Fluid texture can get the product messy 

High protection efficacy

Expensive 

Gentle and non greasy texture 

Lightweight and long lasting 

Transparent application

Expert Insight: Its chemical formulation ensures effective protection without clogging pores, making it an ideal choice for those with acne-prone and oily skin seeking both sun protection and a matte appearance.

User’s feedback: Great sunscreen! It doesn't make balls on the face, it blends very well and it's not mushy, it's liquid enough. I have mixed, acne-prone skin and it's perfect for my skin!

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying because it's the best sunscreen for oily skin, offering highly effective sun protection. Additionally, its 4.5-star rating on Amazon reflects its huge popularity.

Shop Now!

3. CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 

info_icon

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with mineral filters zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, ideal for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. Its sheer tint seamlessly blends into all skin tones, offsetting the whitening effect common with mineral sunscreens, while leaving a natural, healthy glow. This lightweight, non-greasy formula is enriched with essential ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and maintain skin's moisture barrier. It is Fragrance-free and paraben-free which makes it highly suitable for daily use.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,490 (MRP 2,799 47% Off)

  • Brand: CeraVe 

  • SPF Level: SPF 30

  • Active Ingredients: Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide

  • Skin Types: All

  • Texture: Sheer Tint

  • Size: 1.7 fl oz

Pros

Cons

Hydrating and lightweight

A little on the oily side

Won't clog pores 

May leave a white cast 

Helps reflect the sun's damaging rays

Sheer tint gives off natural look

Ensures effective sun protection

Expert Insight: This combination of sun care and skincare makes it a versatile and valuable addition to any skincare routine, especially for those seeking multifunctional products that simplify their regimen without compromising on efficacy or results.

User’s feedback: I've got medium skin tone and really dry skin, but this sunscreen works wonders for me. It keeps my skin hydrated all day long, and with SPF 30, I feel confident knowing my skin is protected from the sun. This will be a staple in my morning skin care routine.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its high customer satisfaction, with 68% of over 53,000+ Amazon ratings awarding it 5 stars, indicating its effectiveness among users.

Shop Now!

4. Cetaphil Combination Skin Sun Spf 30 Sunscreen

info_icon

Cetaphil Combination Skin Sun SPF 30 Sunscreen is the No.1 dermatologist-recommended brand in India. It offers very high protection against UVB, UVA, and infrared rays, making it suitable for sensitive and sun-sensitive skin. Its gel-based formula absorbs quickly, providing nourishment with vitamin E without clogging pores. It's water-resistant and doesn't leave a greasy residue, making it ideal for daily use on both face and body.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,200

  • Brand: Cetaphil 

  • SPF: 30+

  • Skin Type: Combination

  • Weight: 100g

  • Texture: Gel-based

  • Active Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Filters, Vitamin E

  • Water Resistance: Yes

  • Fragrance: Unscented

info_icon

Expert Insight: Nourishing ingredients like vitamin E hydrate and protect the skin, making it suitable for sensitive skin types. Trusted by dermatologists, it reflects a commitment to skin health and safety.

User’s feedback: One of my favourite products and easy to use. No greasy/sticky. Gives you a natural glow on your face. Just a drop for the entire face is enough. I loved it

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.3-star rating and 1K recent purchases on Amazon last month, it's a trusted choice for many.

Shop Now!

5. Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen with Cellular Response Technology SPF 50

info_icon

Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen SPF 50 ensures water- and sweat-resistant protection for up to 80 minutes without leaving a white cast. Its non-comedogenic formula suits all skin types, providing lightweight hydration. With Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, and Octocrylene as active ingredients, it shields against UVA/UVB and infrared radiation, ensuring comprehensive sun protection without clogging pores. Perfect for daily use and loved by all ages.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,254 (MRP 4,000 19% Off)

  • Brand: Supergoop

  • SPF Level: SPF 50

  • Water Resistance: 80 minutes

  • Texture: Lightweight lotion

  • Skin Types: All types

  • Active Ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Octocrylene

  • Size: 2.4 fl oz (71 ml)

Pros

Cons

Lightweight hydrating formula

May feel greasy for some

No white cast

Pricey 

Non-comedogenic

Provides broad-spectrum protection

Expert Insight: It is a staple in sun protection, cherished for its effective shielding against harmful UV rays without the typical drawbacks associated with sunscreen. By offering reliable protection against sun damage, it empowers individuals to embrace outdoor activities confidently while maintaining skin health.

User’s feedback: I loved the product. It seamlessly gets absorbed, doesn’t leave any residue on the face. This product was recommended to me by both my daughter as well as a skin expert. They were right.

Why it's worth buying: With a 4.6-star rating and an Amazon Choice label, this everyday sunscreen is a trusted investment, offering effective sun protection and lightweight comfort for all-day wear.

Shop Now!

6. Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen Gel With SPF 50 PA+++ 

info_icon

Ideal for all skin types, Brinton UV Doux Face & Body Sunscreen Gel SPF 50 PA+++ offers comprehensive protection against harmful UV rays. Enriched with zinc oxide, it ensures long-lasting hydration and radiant skin without greasiness. Dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic, this non-greasy gel absorbs quickly, leaving a matte finish with no white cast. Perfect for sensitive, acne-prone, and combination skin, it's paraben-free and water-resistant for up to 8 hours.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,153 (MRP 1,295 11% Off)

  • Brand: Brinton 

  • SPF: 50 PA+++

  • Skin Type: All

  • Net Quantity: 100g

  • Water Resistance: Yes

  • Finish: Matte

  • Key Features: Non-greasy, Hypoallergenic

Pros

Cons

Lightweight and quick-absorbing

Thick consistency 

Hydrates skin without greasiness

Strong fragrance 

Matte finish without white cast

Effective sun protection

Dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic

Expert Insight: With a matte finish and no white cast, it caters to various skin types, making it a must in any skincare routine for comprehensive sun defence.

User’s feedback: I wore the sunscreen while stepping out, and usually, all the sunscreens I have used are a little dewy and shiny. But to my utter surprise, this one is super matte and gets absorbed in nanoseconds. My makeup glided like butter on this. Super impressive.

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its proven effectiveness and popularity, with 1k+ recent purchases on Amazon and over 7,000+ overall ratings, indicating high customer satisfaction and trust in its performance.

Shop Now!

7. PAULA'S CHOICE SKIN BALANCING Ultra-Sheer Daily Defense SPF 30

info_icon

Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Ultra-Sheer Daily Defense SPF 30 is a lightweight moisturiser ideal for normal to oily and combination skin. With broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, it helps prevent premature aging, maintains an even complexion, and controls excess shine. The oil-free formula leaves a soft matte finish, making it suitable for daily use as the last step in your morning skincare routine. It's enriched with antioxidants to diminish wrinkles and uneven skin tone, providing weightless hydration without clogging pores.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,150  

  • Brand: Paula's Choice

  • Skin Type: Normal, Oily

  • SPF Level: SPF 30

  • Texture: Lightweight, Matte Finish

  • Size: 60 ml Tube

  • Use: Face

  • Special Ingredient: Green Tea

  • Material Type: Oil Free

Pros

Cons

Controls excess shine

Smell cannot be pleasant to come 

Leaves a soft matte finish

May cause irritation in some 

Helps maintain even complexion

Lightweight non-greasy formula

Anti-aging benefits

Expert Insight: It delivers on its promise to maintain an even complexion while controlling excess shine, leaving the skin with a soft matte finish. Its oil-free formula caters to the needs of normal to oily skin types, providing effective sun protection without clogging pores.

User’s feedback: This product is exactly what I was looking for and I really love it. It’s lightweight but still provides the spf without being greasy. I initially rated 4 stars because I felt like the tube was really small and it wasn’t going to last and I couldn’t justify the price if I’d be buying more every month. But after using the product a while longer I realised a little really does go a long way. So I’ve updated my review.

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, backed by a high 63% 5-star rating on Amazon, indicating its effectiveness and user satisfaction.

Shop Now!

8. ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water SPF 50

info_icon

ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water SPF 50 is a daily face sunscreen suitable for all skin types, including dry, oily, and sensitive skin, even atopic skin. This water-based, oil-free sunscreen provides high UV protection, preventing sunburn, tanning, and skin aging. With its ultra-light formula, it serves as an excellent makeup base, non-greasy, and without leaving a white cast. Trusted by dermatologists worldwide, it maintains skin health while offering dermatological luxury without irritation to the eyes.

Specifications

  • Price: 2,190 

  • Brand: ISDIN 

  • SPF Level: SPF 50

  • Skin Types: All

  • Texture: Water-based

  • Finish: Non-greasy

  • Size: 50 ml

  • Makeup Base: Yes

  • Fragrance: None

Pros

Cons

High UV protection

Not waterproof for swimming

Non-greasy and lightweight

Prevents sunburn and tanning

No eye irritation

No white cast 

Expert Insight: Its water-based, oil-free formula is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and provides an excellent makeup base.

User’s feedback: Holy grail sunscreen! I am a boy with oily skin and this perfect sunscreen. I wish it would have come in waterproof because I sweat a lot and it can decrease protection level. I apply a good amount and it can last 2 months with daily use of am as well as pm 2 times so kind of costly but effective.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its lightweight, non-greasy formula that effectively prevents sunburn and premature skin aging.

Shop Now!

9. Neutrogena Sunblock SPF 70-109 Grams Oil

info_icon

Neutrogena Sunblock SPF 70 provides superior sun protection with its breakthrough Helioplex technology, effectively guarding against both skin-aging UVA and burning UVB rays. Ideal for dry skin, this lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly for an invisible finish. Its Dry-Touch technology ensures a clean, non-shiny appearance, while being waterproof and sweatproof. Non-comedogenic and oil-free, it won't clog pores, offering reliable sun protection without leaving a white cast.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,489 (MRP 2,000 26% Off)

  • Brand: Neutrogena 

  • SPF: 70

  • Weight: 88.0 ml

  • Skin Type: Dry

  • Active Ingredients: Acrylates, Jojoba

  • Water resistance: Waterproof

  • Finish: Dry-Touch

  • Non-comedogenic: Yes

Pros

Cons

Superior sun protection

Fluid texture may mess up

Quick absorption

Non-clogging pores

Non greasy formula with no white cast 

Lightweight and gentle 

Expert Insight: The waterproof and sweatproof properties provide long-lasting protection, while its compatibility with dry skin adds further value. It delivers dependable sun protection without compromising comfort or effectiveness.

User’s feedback: I have East Asian skin and the sunscreen works perfectly for me. It doesn't feel greasy at all and it leaves no white cast. I have no irritation problems with it and it smells neutral, sort of like baby powder.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness, boasting a 4.5-star rating from over 20,000+ Amazon overall ratings, ensuring reliable sun protection with widespread satisfaction.

Shop Now!

10.  Minimalist Women & Men Spf 50 Sunscreen Stick

info_icon

The Minimalist SPF 50 Sunscreen Stick is a convenient and effective solution for all skin types, offering broad-spectrum protection with a PA++++ rating against UV rays. Infused with Adenosine and Rice Bran Oil, it addresses signs of aging and brightens the skin, while Vitamin E acts as a potent antioxidant, preventing further sun damage. This lightweight stick leaves no white cast or oily feel, making it ideal for daily use and easy reapplication. It is fragrance-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, dye-free, and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for even sensitive and dry skin.

Specifications:

  • Price: 759 (MRP 799 5% Off)

  • Brand: Minimalist 

  • SPF: 50

  • Skin Type: All

  • Weight: 20g

  • Active Ingredients: Vitamin E, Adenosine, Rice Bran Oil

  • PA Rating: PA++++

Pros

Cons

Contains potent antioxidants

May melt in high heat

Lightweight non-greasy

May feel a bit sticky 

Easy to carry

Quick reapplication

Broad spectrum protection

Expert Insight: Its convenience and effectiveness make it a trusted choice among consumers seeking reliable sun care solutions.

User’s feedback: Very convenient to use if you are an on the go girl, who does not have the time to follow the three finger rule with sunscreen cream. It cannot be applied on make-up though as it takes your makeup with it in the swipe. Leaves a cooling sensation on the skin so apply it before makeup and re-apply every 40 mins.

Why it's worth buying: With broad-spectrum protection and ease of use, this SPF 50 sunscreen stick is a popular choice, evidenced by over 600+ recent purchases on Amazon.

Shop Now!

Frequently Asked Questions ( FAQs )

How often should sunscreen be applied?

  • Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming, sweating, or towel drying, to ensure continuous protection throughout the day.

Does sunscreen expire?

  • Yes, sunscreen has an expiration date typically indicated on the packaging. Expired sunscreen may lose its effectiveness, so it's essential to replace it regularly for optimal protection.

Is it necessary to use sunscreen on cloudy days?

  • Yes, UV rays can penetrate through clouds, so it's essential to wear sunscreen even on cloudy days to protect the skin from potential damage.

How should I apply sunscreen effectively?

  • Apply sunscreen generously on all exposed skin areas at least 15 minutes before sun exposure, ensuring thorough coverage, and reapply every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating for optimal protection.

What type of sunscreen works best for oily skin?

  • Opt for oil-free or non-comedogenic sunscreens specially formulated for oily skin types to prevent clogged pores and excess shine while providing effective sun protection without causing breakouts or greasiness.

The Bottom Line 

Regardless of skin type, incorporating sunscreen into daily skincare habits is crucial for maintaining healthy and radiant skin. Our recommended list of sunscreens provides a variety of options suitable for all skin types, ensuring broad-spectrum protection without leaving behind a greasy or heavy residue. Investing in quality sunscreen from our curated selection not only safeguards your skin but also promotes long-term skin health and vitality, making it a worthwhile addition to your daily skincare regimen.

