Radhe Ma: Godwoman’s Journey from Punjab to Mumbai

Outlook’s Editor Chinki Sinha and Senior Editor Shweta Desai speak with Radhe Ma, a self-styled Indian godwoman born as Sukhvinder Kaur in Dorangala village, Punjab. Radhe Ma has lived in Mumbai for the past 20 years. They discuss her journey to becoming Radhe Ma, her philosophy of Shringar, and the symbolism of the trident (Trishul) she carries. She also addresses the patriarchal challenges she faces as a godwoman.