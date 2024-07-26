Tennis

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal

India did not win an Olympic medal even when the legendary Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi competed together in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008). Not even when Bopanna had Bhupathi as his partner in 2012 in London

rohan bopanna X @RevSportz
Rohan Bopanna. Photo: File
info_icon

Rohan Bopanna, the oldest player in the Indian contingent at 44, might not have a strong partner he had in previous Olympics, but in N Sriram Balaji, the veteran tennis player has a comrade, who can punch above his weight in Paris when they compete in men's doubles event. (More Tennis News).

India's first and only tennis medal in Olympics came back in 1996, when Leander Paes created history with a singles bronze at the Atlanta Games.

India did not win an Olympic medal even when the legendary Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi competed together in Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008). Not even when Bopanna had Bhupathi as his partner in 2012 in London.

Not even when Paes and Bopanna played as a pair in 2016 and not even when Bopanna had Sania Mirza on the same side of the court in Rio Games in mixed doubles. These are the most successful names in Indian tennis, the only players to have won Grand Slam titles in the country's history.

To expect Bopanna to deliver the goods with Balaji, who has barely started playing at the big stage, is implausible. Yet, they are preparing in the best possible manner, given the limitations.

They competed as a team in Hamburg and skipped the Umag tournament in Croatia to give themselves a few practice hours at Roland Garros, a venue where Bopanna has some great memories.

"It's the biggest arena for a clay court tournament, and representing India at Roland Garros is very, very special. Those memories help me every time I come here. It's a tournament where I have always done well because of those memories," said Bopanna.

What this pair can promise is a genuine fight till the end and in the process, if it manages to make the medal round, it will be a huge bonus.

Rafael Nadal could be a doubt in Paris - null
Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt

BY Stats Perform

At this very venue he had won his first Grand Slam when he triumphed in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrwoski in 2017.

There are two primary reasons why this pair is capable of giving a tough time to its rival -- one, Bopanna is playing the tennis of his life at this stage of his career. He is fearless, can soak up pressure, and can lift the team out of the pits, having learned to control his nerves at match-defining points.

Second, Balaji has shown in the limited opportunities he has got that he has the heart of a big player. The way he competed in the singles in Islamabad on grass and the way he stretched Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the French Open with Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varelas is noteworthy.

An assessment of big-match temperament and potential is not possible in these two scenarios but Balaji has shown that he won't bow down to the big boys. His serve and athleticism are his biggest strengths, that nicely compliment Bopanna's experience.

At 44, Bopanna's is nearing the end of his career. He has already retired from Davis Cup and these are probably his last few months on the ATP Tour.

At an age when players usually settle nicely post retirement, Bopanna raked up the biggest wins of his career.

At 43, he became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam when he triumphed at the Australian Open with Matthew Ebden in 2023 and also achieved the numeo uno status in ATP doubles rankings after that.

Can he end India's nearly three-decade long wait for a tennis Olympic medal and walk into the sunset in a befitting manner? Well, there are fairytale endings and who knows, Bopanna too has one for him in store.

They open their campaign against French duo of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul.

Challenge of Sumit Nagal

The player from Jhajjar can be proud of himself having sealed a direct entry into the Games, considering the fact that he did not figure even in the top 500 at the start of the 2023 season.

The counter-puncher has made his way up the rankings on the back of a consistent run and, in the process, scalped a few big names like Alexander Bublik.

It's a Grand Slam field in Paris in the men's singles and Nagal will only get richer in experience. He will run into local hope Corentin Moutet in the first round and if he can clear the opening hurdle, he might have to contend with Australian world number six and Wimbledon quarterfinalist Alex di Minaur next.

He had made the second round in Tokyo with win over Denis Istomin and he is expected to match that result, considering that Moutet is a rival he knows well and has beaten him only three months back.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 2 Live Score: Hosts Seek Strong Start With Bat
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Pile On The Misery As BAN-W Wickets Continue To Tumble
  3. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: Shamar Deemed Fit, Motie Returns As West Indies Bat In Birmingham
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet & Co Bowl First
  5. IND Vs SL, 1st T20I Preview: New Chapter Of SKY And Gambhir Begins As India Eye Dominance Against Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Football at Paris Olympics: Hayes Seeking To Solve 'Easy Fixes' Following United States Win
  2. Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  3. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  4. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  5. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
Tennis News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  3. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  4. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  2. Meerut: Video Of 'Kanwariyas' Vandalising Car With Occupants Inside Goes Viral
  3. ‘Truly A Shame To Watch’: Priyanka Gandhi Reacts To Netanyahu's US Congress Standing Ovation
  4. Delhi HC Seeks Response From Police For TMC MP Mahua Moitra's Plea To Quash FIR
  5. 'Sorry State Of Affairs': SC Slams Municipal Corporation Of Delhi For Poor Solid Waste Management
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Twitter Review: Fans Call This Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer The Best Marvel Film To Date
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  5. Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Reveals Raha Reminds Her Of Alia Bhatt And Rishi Kapoor
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  2. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  3. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  4. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  5. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Zoom Call: Attendance Record Broken As 1.64 Lakh Women Raise USD 2 Million
  2. 'Will Make A Fantastic President': Barack Obama Endorses Kamala Harris
  3. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  4. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  5. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
Latest Stories
  1. UNESCO Meet: Assam 'Moidams' Now World Heritage Site; Palestine Monastery Listed Among Sites In Danger
  2. Alia Bhatt Shoots A 'Ferocious Action Sequence' With Bobby Deol For 'Alpha' Amidst Tight Security: Report
  3. 'Joker: Folie A Deux': Lady Gaga Reveals She Changed Her Singing Style To Portray Harley Quinn
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Pile On The Misery As BAN-W Wickets Continue To Tumble
  5. 25 Years Of Kargil War: What Made Operation Vijay Different From Other India-Pak Wars
  6. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  7. Weather News LIVE: 8 Injured After Bus Skids Off, Falls Into River In Manali; Rain May Dampen Olympics Opening Ceremony In Paris
  8. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya