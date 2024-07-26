Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: Surykaumar Assures Reunion With Gambhir Will Fulfil Potential This Time

The newly-appointed India coachGautam Gambhir had admitted that his biggest regret as KKR captain was not utilising Suryakumar's potential

Suryakumar Yadav-India vs Sri lanka-Cricket
Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: X/ @surya_14kumar
info_icon

India's newly-appointed T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav exuded excitement ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka as he gave the assurance that his reunion with head coach Gautam Gambhir will bear fruits this time. (Streaming Preview | More Cricket News)

Gambhir was Suryakumar's captain during the duo's stint at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Suryakumar, who batted in the lower-middle order for KKR, could hit only one half-century from 2012 to 2017 under Gambhir. The newly-appointed India coach later admitted that his biggest regret as KKR captain was not utilising Suryakumar's potential.

Talking at the pre-series press conference, Suryakumar was asked this question. The India T20I captain said this time the duo will realise that potential.

"To abhi kar lenge potential use poora (then we'll use the full potential now)", said Suryakumar.

File photo of India batter and current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. - BCCI
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir

BY PTI

He also talked about the "special bond" he shared with his former skipper Gambhir.

"Our bond has always been special. It's been 10 years now since 2014. In 2018, we both went to different franchises but we kept in touch, talking regularly about the game.

"When we played for different teams, we would discuss the game, of how we could have done better. The learning has been going on even when we were not together. This bond is special. It's been 2-3 days and we have been talking. We haven't spoken much but he understands me from my body language now. I understand from his body language what he wants to tell me. Half the times he understands even when I don't say anything.

"This bond is special between a coach and a captain. I'm very excited for the journey ahead, let's see what happens."

When asked about what will change with the Indian team now with the captain and coach changed, Suryakumar had an interesting reply.

"The same train will continue," Suryakumar said. "Only the engine has changed. The bogies (carriages) are the same."

The stylish right hander also talked about learning from Rohit Sharma whom he replaced as India skipper

India's Hardik Pandya, left, and teammate Suryakumar Yadav celebrate. - AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In Gambhir's First Coaching Assignment As Ex-KKR Duo Reunites

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"What I've learned from Rohit is that he is always a leader on and off the field, not just as a captain, there's a big difference in the two. A leader stands with his players and guides them about how to play T20s, how to win games, and that's what I've learnt from him."

After earlier reports suggested that Hardik Pandya could replace Rohit as the India captain, Suryakumar jumped the queue and took away the top role, reportedly due to the allrounder's dodgy fitness record.

When asked about Hardik's role in the current set-up, the Indian skipper said nothing will change.

"Hardik's role has always remained the same, and even now it'll be the same. He is an important player for the team. Hopefully he'll continue to perform for the team the way he performed during the World Cup."

He also stressed that environment in the dressing room was "great".

"The environment in the dressing room has been great," Suryakumar said. "The brand of cricket that we played in the last T20 World Cup, we want to continue playing that way. Three players have retired. It will be difficult to fill their shoes. But they have practised so much and played so much, they have done well in franchise cricket as well as for India"

India play Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series in Pallekele starting July 27. The Men In Blue then also compete with the home team for three ODIs.

