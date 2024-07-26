India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20 Series

A new era for the Indian T20I team begins in Pallekele when the Men In Blue face Sri Lanka in the first of the three T20Is between the two teams. (Preview | More Cricket News)
The T20 World Champions, India, have a new captain in Suryakumar Yadav and a new head coach in Gautam Gambhir. The duo that spent a lot of years together at the Kolkata Knight Riders will have the responsibility of ensuring India's dominance in the format.
Sri Lanka are also aiming to start afresh with Charith Asalanka taking over the reins of their T20I team from Wanindu Hasaranga following a first round exit from the T20 World Cup. The hosts have picked a team that has done well in the recently-concluded Lanka Premier League and will hope for the players to carry forward their good form.
Here is how you can catch the live action for the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I.
India Vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
When to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I will be played on Saturday, July 27th at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele from 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I?
The India vs Sri Lanka matches on TV will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The series will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil or Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and HD.
The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
India vs Sri Lanka T20I squads
Sri Lanka T20I squad for India series: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.
India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.