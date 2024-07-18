Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In Gambhir's First Coaching Assignment As Ex-KKR Duo Reunites

BCCI on Thursday revealed India's squads for the Sri Lanka tour where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. Suryakumar was appointed the skipper in T20Is while Rohit Sharma continued to be at the helm of the ODI side

Hardik Pandya-Surykaumar Yadav-India-vs-Sri Lanka
India's Hardik Pandya, left, and teammate Suryakumar Yadav celebrate. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead India in the three T20Is against Sri Lanka in what will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as the new head coach of the team. (More Cricket News)

BCCI on Thursday revealed India's squads for the Sri Lanka tour where India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs. Suryakumar was appointed the skipper in T20Is while Rohit Sharma continued to be at the helm of the ODI side.

File photo of India batter Suryakumar Yadav. - BCCI
India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Big Surprises As BCCI Announces T20I And ODI Squads - Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Suryakumar piped Hardik Pandya for T20I captaincy after the all-rounder was seen to be the next captain in the format once Rohit retired after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. Hardik was Rohit's deputy in the tournament.

However, reports suggest that Hardik's dodgy fitness record tilted the scales in favour of Suryakumar.

Suryakumar will now unite with his former skipper at the Kolkata Knight Ride, Gambhir, with both of them in completely different roles now.

Gambhir-Surya KKR connection

It was under Gambhir that Suryakumar made his IPL debut in 2012 for Kolkata Knight Riders. In a star-studded KKR batting line-up, Suryakumar was largely used in the lower middle order in a tough role of finishing the innings.

Gambhir also appointed the stylish right-hander as his deputy in the 2015 season. Once in an interview, Gambhir said his only regret as a KKR captain was that he could never utilise the full potential of Suryakumar.

At KKR, Suryakumar could only hit one half-century in his five years at the franchise. However, his fortunes completely changes once he moved to Mumbai Indians where he was pushed up the order.

BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as India Cricket Team Head Coach. - X | Jay Shah
India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Suryakumar Yadav captaincy record

The explosive right-hander has led India in seven T20Is so far. India have won five of these games and lost just two.

His batting record is also exemplary and makes him one of the first names on the team sheet. The 33-year-old has 2340 T20I runs in just 65 innings with four centuries and 19 half-centuries. His strike rate in T20Is is an outstanding 167.74.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Why Was Hardik Pandya Not Made T20I Captain? Here's One Likely Reason
  2. Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In Gambhir's First Coaching Assignment As Ex-KKR Duo Reunites
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Big Surprises As BCCI Announces T20I And ODI Squads - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Geoffrey Boycott Undergoes Successful Surgery To Remove Throat Tumour
  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Pakistan
Football News
  1. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
  2. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  3. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  4. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  5. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News LIVE: Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit To Southern Gaza; NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday
  2. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 35 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway; Ex-Gratia Announced
  3. Rupleena Bose: Award-Winning Screenwriter, Actor & Professor in Conversation with Avantika Mehta
  4. Laser Beams, Long Hours And Car Chases, How Mumbai Paparazzi Shot Ambani Wedding  
  5. JK: 2 Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Kupwara; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  2. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  3. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  4. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
US News
  1. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  2. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
  3. Scientists Reconstruct The Face Of Ivan The Terrible
  4. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  5. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
World News
  1. Netanyahu Makes Surprise Visit To Rafah, Days Before Speech To US Congress
  2. Bangladesh Student Unrest: Why Are The Students Angry With The 'Muktijoddha Quota'? 
  3. Facebook, Instagram Restricted In Pakistan As Govt Cracks Down On Social Media
  4. 'Lost WSJ Job After Refusing To Drop Role', Says Head Of Hong Kong's Leading Journalist Group
  5. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. 4 Dead, 35 Injured As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
  7. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 35 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway; Ex-Gratia Announced
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road