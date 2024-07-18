India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Big Surprises As BCCI Announces T20I And ODI Squads - Check Who's In, Who's Out

The BCCI men’s selection committee on Thursday (July 18, 2024) announced India’s squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
The big news is that Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I team and Rohit Sharma will be the ODI side captain. Ꮪhubman Gill has been named as the vice-captain for both the ODIs and T20Is, and Virat Kohli will be part of the Indian ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour.
Riyan Parag, who scored seven half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Delhi speedster Harshit Rana are the two new faces in the ODI squad.
Kuldeep Yadav, who helped India win the T20 World Cup 2024, has been dropped for the Sri Lanka T20Is, but has been included for the three-match ODI series. Abhishek Sharma, who scored his maiden ton in the Zimbabwe series, fails to find a berth in any of the squads. Similar is the case with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who too did well in the Zimbabwe T20I series.
India Squads For Sri Lanka Tour
T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.
Note: The BCCI will continue to monitor player availability and participation in the upcoming domestic cricket season, 2024-25.