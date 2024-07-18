India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Big Surprises As BCCI Announces T20I And ODI Squads - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Kuldeep Yadav, who helped India win the T20 World Cup 2024, has been dropped for the Sri Lanka T20Is, but has been included for the three-match ODI series. Abhishek Sharma, who scored his maiden ton in the Zimbabwe series, fails to find a berth in any of the squads. Similar is the case with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who too did well in the Zimbabwe T20I series.