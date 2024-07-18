Cricket

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career

India will take a new-look squad for the two-legged, ODI and T20I series when they make the trip to Sri Lanka. After replacing Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the series will also mark Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment

Gautam Gambhir India Cricket Team Head Coach X Jay Shah
BCCI appoints Gautam Gambhir as India Cricket Team Head Coach. Photo: X | Jay Shah
info_icon

India will take a new-look squad for the two-legged, ODI and T20I series when they make the trip to Sri Lanka. After replacing Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the series will also mark Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment. (More Cricket News)

After being thrilled by the appointment, Gambhir’s childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj, said that the 42-year-old has the ability to bring the best out of his players and is satisfied, and expects him to take India further in the circuit. 

Bharadwaj, talking about Gambhir’s eye for talent and skill among youngsters, feels that he could revive Navdeep Saini’s cricketing career by considering him for the Sri Lanka series. 

He could pick players like Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini (in the India team setup). They are his product. He also followed his instincts on West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine (during IPL 2024). His observation and cricketing acumen were always outstanding,” Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by PTI. 

The right-arm quick Navdeep Saini last featured for India against Sri Lanka, three years ago. The Delhi-born has played two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is for India, picking four, six, and 13 wickets. 

Gautam Gambhir has succeeded Rahul Dravid as the India men's cricket team head coach. - File
India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Meets Selection Committee To Discuss Squad - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

He also put his money on Gambhir going for Kuldeep Yadav, who was a part of the Indian T20 World Cup winning side in the Caribbean. The 29-year-old was also a part of the squad that made the South African trip last year. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Asia Cup Over The Years: History, Expansion And India's Undisputed Dominance
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Excited By Upcoming England Bowlers
  3. Jay Shah To Take Over As ICC Chairman? Annual Meet Begins On June 19 In Colombo
  4. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
  5. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 5th T20I Highlights: England Women Win By 20 Runs, Sweep Series 5-0
Football News
  1. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  2. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  3. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  4. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  5. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Row Over Karnataka Private Jobs Quota; Encounter In Doda's Kastigarh
  2. Farmers' Movement Reignites: Tractor March Planned For Independence Day
  3. Maharashtra's Amravati Hardest Hit By Agrarian Crisis: 557 Farmer Suicides Recorded In Six Months
  4. Maharashtra: 26-Year-Old Travel Influencer Dies After Falling Off Waterfall Near Raigad
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC Bench To Hear Case Today
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  4. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  5. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
World News
  1. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  2. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  3. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism