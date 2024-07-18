India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career

India will take a new-look squad for the two-legged, ODI and T20I series when they make the trip to Sri Lanka. After replacing Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the series will also mark Gautam Gambhir’s first assignment. (More Cricket News)
After being thrilled by the appointment, Gambhir’s childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj, said that the 42-year-old has the ability to bring the best out of his players and is satisfied, and expects him to take India further in the circuit.
Bharadwaj, talking about Gambhir’s eye for talent and skill among youngsters, feels that he could revive Navdeep Saini’s cricketing career by considering him for the Sri Lanka series.
He could pick players like Kuldeep Yadav and Navdeep Saini (in the India team setup). They are his product. He also followed his instincts on West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine (during IPL 2024). His observation and cricketing acumen were always outstanding,” Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by PTI.
The right-arm quick Navdeep Saini last featured for India against Sri Lanka, three years ago. The Delhi-born has played two Tests, eight ODIs, and 11 T20Is for India, picking four, six, and 13 wickets.
He also put his money on Gambhir going for Kuldeep Yadav, who was a part of the Indian T20 World Cup winning side in the Caribbean. The 29-year-old was also a part of the squad that made the South African trip last year.