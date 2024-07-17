As for the T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav is set to pip Pandya for the captaincy role according to a PTI report. "Hardik Pandya was India's T20 vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by the PTI.