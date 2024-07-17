Cricket

India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Meets Selection Committee To Discuss Squad - Report

Rohit Sharma could make himself available for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka in August, as per a Cricbuzz report. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead India in the T20I leg, ahead of Hardik Pandya

Gautam-Gambhir-India-head-coach-file-photo
Gautam Gambhir has succeeded Rahul Dravid as the India men's cricket team head coach. Photo: File
info_icon

Even as speculation grows over who will captain the Indian T20I team for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour, newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly met the national selection committee to discuss the future of Indian cricket and the squad for Lanka white-ball series. (More Cricket News)

According to a Cricbuzz report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) facilitated the online meeting, which included members of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, Gambhir and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who convened the meeting.

The introductory meeting lasted for more than an hour and Gambhir gave his inputs to the committee regarding the type of players he wants, the report added.

Gautam Gambhir helped the Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL 2024 trophy this year as Mentor of the franchise. - Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma could make himself available for the three ODIs in August, as per the report. Currently on holiday in the United States, Rohit is likely to apprise the BCCI of his availability before their formal selection meeting, which is imminent.

Other senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to be rested for the Sri Lanka ODIS. Shreyas Iyer is likely to return, along with KL Rahul. If Rohit does play the ODIs, he will captain the side. If he doesn't, Rahul would be the front-runner for that role. Reports have suggested that Pandya could skip the ODI leg of the Sri Lanka tour for personal reasons.

As for the T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav is set to pip Pandya for the captaincy role according to a PTI report. "Hardik Pandya was India's T20 vice-captain under Rohit Sharma. He is completely fit and available for the three-match T20I series and was supposed to lead the side but there is a very strong feeling that SKY would be the potential leader not only for the Sri Lanka series but till the 2026 World Cup," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The Indian team will play three T20Is and as many ODIs in Sri Lanka from July 27 to August 7.

