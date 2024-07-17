New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video

Gautam Gambhir will soon take over the mantle of Indian cricket team's new head coach and will start with the Sri Lanka white-ball series starting later this month. (More Cricket News)
Ahead of his departure, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor was seen expressing his gratitude in an emotional video posted on his X account.
Gambhir departs KKR after having guiding them to their third IPL title and will now take over from Rahul Dravid, who vacated the hot seat post India's victory in the T20 World Cup.
The video sees 'GG' filmed on the backdrop of the iconic Eden Gardens and shows Gambhir's journey in the IPL 2024. In the video, the former captain expresses his deep connection with the city of Kolkata and the fans.
“Come Kolkata, let’s create some new legacies @kkriders @iamsrk @indiancricketteam. Dedicated to Kolkata and KKR fans… Special thanks to Cricket Association of Bengal @cabcricket @kkriders,” said Gambhir in the video caption.
“I smile when you smile. I cry when you cry. I win when you win. I lose, when you lose. I dream when you dream. I achieve when you achieve. I believe with you and I become with you I am you Kolkata, I’m just one of you. I know your struggles and I know where it hurts. The rejections have crushed me but like you, I wake up embracing hope. I get beaten every day but like you, I’m yet to be defeated,” says Gambhir in the video.
“They tell me to be popular, I tell them to be a winner. I am you, Kolkata I’m just one of you. This Kolkata air talks to me. The sounds, the streets here, the traffic jams. They all convey how you feel. I hear what you say, but I know what you mean. I know you’re emotional. So am I. I know you’re demanding. So am I. Kolkata, we are a bond. We are a story. We are a team,” he adds.
Gambhir's association with KKR saw him move from player to team mentor, returning to the franchise after guiding them to victories in the 2012 and 2014 as captain.
In IPL 2024, KKR clinched their third title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.