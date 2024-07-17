Cricket

New Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Bids Emotional Goodbye To KKR Fans - Video

Ahead of his departure, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor was seen expressing his gratitude in an emotional video posted on his X account

gautam gambhir in kkr jersey X @CricCrazyJohns
Gautam Gambhir helped the Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL 2024 trophy this year as Mentor of the franchise. Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Gautam Gambhir will soon take over the mantle of Indian cricket team's new head coach and will start with the Sri Lanka white-ball series starting later this month. (More Cricket News)

Ahead of his departure, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor was seen expressing his gratitude in an emotional video posted on his X account.

Gambhir departs KKR after having guiding them to their third IPL title and will now take over from Rahul Dravid, who vacated the hot seat post India's victory in the T20 World Cup.

The video sees 'GG' filmed on the backdrop of the iconic Eden Gardens and shows Gambhir's journey in the IPL 2024. In the video, the former captain expresses his deep connection with the city of Kolkata and the fans.

Gautam Gambhir. - X/@GautamGambhir
Gautam Gambhir To Meet Selection Panel Next Week To Pick Squads For Sri Lanka Series: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Come Kolkata, let’s create some new legacies @kkriders @iamsrk @indiancricketteam. Dedicated to Kolkata and KKR fans… Special thanks to Cricket Association of Bengal @cabcricket @kkriders,” said Gambhir in the video caption.

“I smile when you smile. I cry when you cry. I win when you win. I lose, when you lose. I dream when you dream. I achieve when you achieve. I believe with you and I become with you I am you Kolkata, I’m just one of you. I know your struggles and I know where it hurts. The rejections have crushed me but like you, I wake up embracing hope. I get beaten every day but like you, I’m yet to be defeated,” says Gambhir in the video.

“They tell me to be popular, I tell them to be a winner. I am you, Kolkata I’m just one of you. This Kolkata air talks to me. The sounds, the streets here, the traffic jams. They all convey how you feel. I hear what you say, but I know what you mean. I know you’re emotional. So am I. I know you’re demanding. So am I. Kolkata, we are a bond. We are a story. We are a team,” he adds.

Gambhir's association with KKR saw him move from player to team mentor, returning to the franchise after guiding them to victories in the 2012 and 2014 as captain.

In IPL 2024, KKR clinched their third title under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Men's Cricket Team To Host England, Sri Lanka And Pakistan In Jam Packed Home Season - Check Full Schedule
  2. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  3. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Gareth Southgate Chose Right Time To Call Time On England Managerial Career, Says Former Three Lions Team-Mate
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Sarina Wiegman Hails England Colleague Gareth Southgate After Three Lions Exit
  3. France Football Federation To File Complaint Against Argentina For Alleged Racist Celebratory Chants
  4. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
  5. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Cameron Norrie Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  3. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  5. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 4 Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Leaders Quit Party; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala
  2. The Puja Khedkar, Abhishek Singh Row: How Does PwD Criteria Work For UPSC Civil Services Exam
  3. UP: Man Sets His Mother On Fire Inside Police Station In Aligarh, Then Records Video
  4. Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis
  5. The Shrinking Informal Sector In India – Trends And Statistical Insights
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
  2. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  3. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  4. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  5. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
World News
  1. Elon Musk To Move SpaceX And X HQs From California Over Gender-Identity Law
  2. Toronto Floods: Torrential Rains Over Canada's Largest City Shut Down Highways, Roads And Electricity
  3. Europe Heatwave: Southern Europe Faces 'Hellishly Hot' Weather As Temperatures Cross 40 Degrees
  4. Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest